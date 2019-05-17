Alleged Rape: Court Closes Prosecution’s Case

An FCT High Court, Nyanya on Friday closed the prosecution’s case against one Gamno Dawa, charged with alleged rape and armed robbery, for lack of diligent prosecution.

Recall that Dawa, 32, was arraigned in 2016 by the police on three counts bordering on rape and armed robbery.

The Judge, Justice Baba Idris, gave the order, following the failure of the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Augustine Urom to be in court.

Idris noted that hearing notice was served on the prosecution as contained in the records of the court and they are not in court and did not notify the court reason for the absence.

He adjourned the case until June 26 for adoption of written addresses.

The defendant’s counsel, Mr Steve Imokhe, told the court that the defence counsel who was supposed to cross-examine the defendant was not in court.

In his evidence in chief, Dawa denied all the charge filed against him.

The police alleged that Dawa and two others, at large conspired on Dec. 6, 2015 and robbed one Mohammed Usman of Gwarinpa and his household.

The police alleged that the defendant also raped the 18-year-old daughter of Usman.

The police also alleged that the defedant, stole N3, 050, one IPad, a pair of shoes, one laptop bag and six mobile phones valued at N395, 000.

The offence, the police said, contravened the provisions of sections 16 (b), 1 (2) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act, 2004 and 283 of Penal Code. (NAN )