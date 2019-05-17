Apelogun’s Faction Kicks As Court Rules On ACOMORAN Leadership Tussle

A faction of the Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), led by Alhaji Samsudeen Apelogun, has kicked as Justice John Tsoho of a Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, ruled that the court had jurisdiction to hear the matter.

This is as Apelogun has also vowed to appeal the ruling that dismissed the preliminary objection against the suit challenging the leadership of the association.

The Apelogun-led faction of the association had through a preliminary objection challenged the suit filed by the plaintiff, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Hassan, who is asking the court to declare as illegal, the leadership of Apelogun’s faction of AMOCORAN.

But in their objection, through their counsel, Mr Waheed Salau, they told the court to dismiss the suit on the ground that the plaintiffs did not have the locus standi to institute the suit.

Justice Tsoho in his ruling struck out their objection and ordered them to file their defence in the matter.

The court struck out the objections, dismissing the objections as lacking in merit.

Counsel to the plaintiffs, Abdullamid Mohammed Esq, had applied for cost of N150,000 against the defendants.

Salau opposed the cost and applied orally to file their statement of defence within five days.

Delivering his ruling, yesterday, Justice Tsoho awarded the cost of N100,000 against the defendants and refused the oral application, adding that the defendants ought to pay default under the rules of the court.

The case has been adjourned to 19th September, 2019 for hearing of the suit.

Justice Tsoho last week fixed May 16, 2019, to rule on whether or not it has the jurisdiction to entertain the leadership crisis between the authentic national president of ACOMORAN, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Hassan and the factional president, Alhaji Samsudeen Apelogun.