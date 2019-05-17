Arewa Youths Back SGF, Warn Detractors

The Arewa Youth for Good Governance and Economic Prosperity (AYGGEP) has warned those making untoward comments against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha to desist from such or face their wrath.

They expressed this in a statement issued in Kaduna after their congress, jointly signed by the National President, Ibrahim Adamu and National Secretary, Kato Ladan, made available to journalist in Abuja.

The group frowned at those it described as selfish for taking on the SGF, reminding them that the SGF’s role in stabilising the President Muhammad Buhari’s administration should not be undermined.

“Arewa Youth for Good Governance and Economic Prosperity (AYGGEP) has watched with keen interest the important role played by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr. Boss Mustapha in stabilising the activities of governance.

“We are surprised that some few individuals, perhaps for their selfish interests are bent on distracting him from the all-important duty of helping our amiable President, Muhammad Buhari in taking our dear country to the next level.

“AYGGEP after our meeting in Kaduna on Wednesday May 15, 2019, resolved to make our support for the SGF public, in view of the resounding success he has recorded since coming on board,” they said.

The group further averred that they believe President Buhari means well for the country and equally needs support of great minds like Mr. Boss Mustapha.

“At a time like this that Nigeria is facing several challenges, the least we can do as patriotic citizens who mean well is to support those that are genuinely working hard at taking the country to the next level other than distracting or making attempts to pull them down.”

“The SGF is loved and respected by youth in the entire North and we are wondering why few elements from his home state of Adamawa are the ones turning the heat on,” they alleged.

They further said that, “We are optimistic that Mr. Mustapha has a sound mind and would never be distracted by those with little mindset but wish to reiterate that Nigeria is greater than any individual or group of individuals, hence we call on such detractors to do the noble thing by supporting instead of seeking relevance.”