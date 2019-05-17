Arewa Youths, Others Want All Zones In PMB’s Cabinet

To give all Nigerians a sense of belonging, the Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) and other interest groups have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to reflect all the country’s geopolitical zones in his forthcoming cabinet and other appointments.

Ahead of the inauguration of President Buhari for a second term in office on May 29, there has been intense lobbying by politicians and other Nigerians for placement in the new cabinet and other offices.

The Arewa youths said that their call was prompted by the criticisms which greeted the constitution of Buhari’s cabinet in his first term, where some regions and interest groups alleged maginalisation.

At a rally yesterday in Abuja, AYA also urged the president to look beyond party affiliation in the composition of the cabinet by selecting competent Nigerians from all the regions and interest groups into his team.

AYA speaker, Mohammed Salihu Danlami, told journalists that though it was aware of the accusations thrown at the president over his previous appointments, majority of the accusers did not mean well for the country.

He said: “We are all conversant with the endless accusations and tirades thrown at President Buhari over the appointments he made during his first tenure. It should be noted that the purveyors of these accusations did not mean well for Nigeria neither did they seek to protect the interest of the regions they claimed to be agitating for.

“What the nation requires is mature nationalistic leadership that will accommodate all Nigerians and treat the divergent groups on the basis of equality and fairness.

“As we approach the last days of this administration and are set for the commencement of the second term, we cannot but lend our voices to call on President Buhari to ensure that the enemies of our collective forward voyage as a nation are not given any excuse to embark on their adversarial stock in trade.”

According to him, “it is on this note that we use this medium to call on Mr. President to ensure even distribution of appointments in the government that he will form post-May 29. Appointments in the security services, cabinet, agencies and other related organisations which require the intervention of the president should be adequately spread across regions.”

The youth group cautioned President Buhari against those who would want to misdirect him by advising that appointments should be based on the number of votes he got from each state and region.

“We are not unaware of the fact that those who thrive at dissent and national division are already spinning their yarn of misdirection and calling on President Buhari to make appointments based on the votes he got from the respective states and regions.

“This position is totally antithetical to national integration, cohesion and unity. We, therefore, call on the president to discountenance such unpatriotic calls and ensure that these appointments are distributed equitably across the geopolitical zones on the basis of merit,” he said.