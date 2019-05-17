Burna Boy Announces Exit From Social Media

Nigerian Afro-fusion singer and writer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has announced his permanent exit from all social media platforms.

He shared the news on Wednesday via his Instagram page @burnaboygram, explaining that his page will henceforth, only share information about his music and upcoming shows.

“I am leaving all social media platforms permanently,’’. ‘‘They are now strictly for my show dates and new music. My social media will now be in the full control of my management. Love and positivity to all, he said.”

Although no reason was given for this exit, it comes after fans called the singer out for using his handles to shade other artistes over music deals and streaming.

The ‘Gbona’ singer has, on several occasions, used his social media handles to air controversial statements on trending issues.

In January for instance, he accused Coachella of disrespecting him by writing his name in small font on the Festival’s poster. He insisted on a change and called himself an ‘African Giant.’

Fans promptly called him up on the issue and asked him to apply caution and make good use of the global stage. Burna Boy eventually performed at Coachella in April and began the ‘African Giant’ tour.

The singer remained relatively peaceful on social media until this month when he expressed sadness over the excitement of Nigerian artistes when they sign foreign deals.

“You guys don’t know what you’re doing. I will forever be grateful to my manager/mother for making sure I will never be an ‘international’ victim,” he said.

Again, fans were angry at the statement because it came in the wake of Tiwa Savage’s new deal with Universal Music Group. His stance was also described as hypocritical since he too, once had a foreign music deal.