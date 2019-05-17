NEWS
Court Remands Man, 51, For Defiling 13-year-old Girl
An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday ordered that a 51-year-old man, Ukapi Agwu, who allegedly defiled a 13-year-old girl, be remanded in prison.
Magistrate Olufunke Sule-Amzat, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that the defendant be remanded in Kirikiri Prison.
Sule-Amzat ordered the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.
He adjourned the case until June 17.
The defendant, who resides at Ikorodu, Lagos, is facing a charge of defilement.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP. Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 30, at 10 a.m. at No. 15, Community Avenue St., Irawo, Ikorodu, Lagos.
Emuerhi alleged that the defendant unlawfully defiled the girl by forcefully having sexual intercourse with her.
He said the defendant was apprehended by the police and the case was referred to the Gender Section at Ikeja Police Command for further investigation.
Emuerhi said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.
