Court Sentences 2 Applicants To 4 Months Each In Prison For Attacking Commuters

A Minna Magistrates’ Court on Friday sentenced two applicants to four months in prison each for criminally attacking commuters.

Delivering a ruling, Magistrate Mariam Kings, sentenced Caleb Usman and Abbas Gambo, after they pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.

Kings who did not give the convicts an option to pay a fine, sentenced them to two months each on the two counts. Which will run concurrently.

She also ordered the convicts to pay N20, 900 as compensation to the complainants as prayed by the prosecution.

The police charged Usman and Gambo with causing grevious hurt and extortion, contrary to sections 79, 247 and 293 of the Penal Code law.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Aliyu Yakubu, told the court that Olajide Adeyemi and Awwal Adamu reported the matter at the Bosso Station on Feb.16.

Yakubu said that the complainants said they were attacked by the convicts on their way to Rafin Yashi area, Minna.

He said that the convicts stole Adeyemi’s cell phone valued at N900 and damaged Adamu’s techno phone valued at N20, 000.

The prosecutor thereafter prayed the court to try them summarily in line with Section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Code.(NAN)