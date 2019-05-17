Exclusively Woman: Women Must Be Included In Governance To Achieve Sustainable Development Goals – UN

Last week, the president of the United Nations General Assembly, Mrs Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, during an interactive session with Nigerian women, while on an official visit to the country, said women suffrage is universal and there must be a deliberate effort to include women and girls in governance process in Nigeria if we must achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), JOY YESUFU writes.

Earlier in the month, the United Nations added her voice to the call for full inclusion of women in governance in Nigeria, describing it as the only magic formula to achieve sustainable development for any government.

Though it seems this topic has been over flogged, we need to repeat it over and over again because clearly, we are still a long way from achieving gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Rwanda was ranked highest country in the world with most women in parliament as of January 2017. The East African country has 49 women in its 80 seat lower House of Parliament and 10 women in its 26 seat Upper House of Parliament.

The map, showing global rankings for women in the executive and parliamentary branches of government, also ranked Rwanda at seven in the world with nine women occupying the 19 ministerial positions in the country.

The African countries that made it in the top 20 include Senegal, South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique, Ethiopia and Angola, ranking 7, 9, 12, 13, 17 and 19 respectively.

No African country made it in the two least categories. Nigeria, however, placed 180 in the 190 ranking.

The president of the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Mrs Maria Fernanda Espinoza Graces, recently, said there is still the need to continue to make a case for the full inclusion of women and girls in efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as there is just two per cent of females as mediators and eight per cent as negotiators.

Maria stated this in Abuja during an interactive session with Nigerian women with the theme, “The Role of women and girls in the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals including peaceful societies.”

She said there has been progress on women’s economic empowerment but just 42 per cent of countries afford women the same rights to land ownership, just 60 per cent give women equal access to financial services and at current rates, the global gender pay gap is not due to close until 2086 with huge knock-on effects for women’s social protection and status.

She maintained that a lot still needs to be done since women still lag behind on virtually every SDGs target and the gap is even greater for older women, women with disabilities, women in rural areas, and women from minority and indigenous communities.

“Research by McKinsey has shown that women in private sector boardrooms and leadership teams can lead to a financial uplift of as much as 15 per cent. And analysis by the International Peace Institute has shown that when women participate in peace processes, the resulting agreement is 35 per cent more likely to last at least 15 years.

“Indeed, I often describe gender equality and women’s empowerment as the closest thing we have to a “magic formula” for sustainable development.

“I was inspired by one of our speakers, Jennifer Uchendo, a young sustainability entrepreneur, who made a pretty convincing case that Nigerian women could lead the way in transforming not only this country but Africa as a whole. Having met your minister, Abubakar and Princess/Mrs Orelope-Adefulire, I am certainly inclined to agree.

“You know best in what areas Nigeria needs to make progress to achieve the SDGs. From my perspective in New York, Nigeria has already shown commendable leadership in terms of the mechanisms put in place to support delivery: the Senior Special Assistant, of course, but also the inter-ministerial committee, the private sector and civil society advisory groups, the donors’ forum, parliamentary select committees and the partnership with the National Youth Service Corps” she said.

Earlier in her opening address at the interactive session, the minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Haija Aisha Abubakar, said for effective implementation of the SDGs, Nigeria was part of the 2017 Voluntary National Review of the High-level Political Forum on SDGs.

Abubakar further said outcome of the forum was the development of key policy frame works, institutional and regulatory measures necessary for creating an enabling environment for the mainstreaming of SDGs in national policies, plans and programmes including its coherent coordination.

She said Nigeria is committed to doubling her efforts at ensuring gender equality and the protection of the fundamental rights of women and girls but needs support from the president, United Nations General Assembly and the international community for cooperation and partnerships founded on true commitment to sustainable funding of development strategies.

Nigeria is one of the countries with lowest representation of women in politics across Africa. When more women participate in politics and the political process, it enhances the democratic process, ultimately the development agenda and this undermines Nigeria’s role as the leader in this region.

Nigeria is among African countries with the least number of women elected to political office with just approximately six per cent representation significantly undermines the country’s democratic growth and aspirations and ultimately its developmental potentials.

During the recently concluded 2019 general election processes, a huge number of women were traumatised, brutalised, and chased away thereby denying them access to the venue of their party primaries so they didn’t get opportunity to participate in the final election.

Some women who were strong enough to participate in the primaries and won the primaries were replaced by a male or other favoured candidate of those in the corridors of powers.

So much has been said to bring you out of the deprivation of women in governance process in Nigeria and the consequences. Will there be hope when the present administration makes political appointments in their second tenure or should Nigerian women wait till 2023 to be given fair treatment? If they have to wait till 2023, will their male counterparts give them their dues then? These are questions begging for answers.