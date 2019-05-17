Fayemi Sacks 2,000 Workers Employed By Fayose

Ekiti state government has cancelled the appointments of about 2,000 workers hurriedly employed former governor of the state Mr. Ayodele Fayose after the July 14, 2018 governorship election in the state.

This followed the submission of the report of the committee constituted by the State government to review the irregular appointments made into the public service between 2014-2018.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Ado Ekiti after the State Executive Council meeting, the Commissioner for Information, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua said the appointments of the affected persons did not to follow due process.

No fewer than 1000 workers from the Ministry of Establishment, 400 from the Teaching Service Commission and 600 local governments were affected.

Olumilua said Governor Kayode Fayemi had ordered the collation of all available vacancies in the Civil Service to recruit suitable and qualified Ekiti citizens into the public service, irrespective of the party affiliations.

Decision of the state council meeting according to the commissioner include, “The officers reinstated into the Local Government Service Commission between October 16th 2014, and October 15th 2018, are to be reabsorbed by the relevant Personnel Boards, and migrated to biometric payroll with immediate effect.

“All 272 officers employed by the Governor Fayose administration, who are still on manual payroll, shall be considered for absorption into the Civil Service but on case-by-case basis. Absorption will be conditional on availability of vacancies.

“The 169 officers recruited in 2014 but had their appointments terminated by the Governor Fayose Administration, shall be considered for reabsorption by the Ekiti State House of Assembly Service Commission, But on a case-by-case basis. Reabsorption will be conditional on availability of vacancies in their previous offices of appointments.”

“All appointments made after the gubernatorial election of July 2018, an exercise found to have violated due process, are hereby cancelled and declared null and void.

“All affected persons are advised to participate in the next recruitment exercise to be announced in due course,” he said.

He also advised ten officers dismissed between October 16th, 2014 and October 15th 2018 in some ministries and agencies to go to the Office of Establishment to ascertain their current status.

Reacting to the development, the immediate past governor of the state, Mr Ayodele Fayose described the sack of the workers as wickedness and political vendetta promoted to the peak.