Flashpoint: No To Life Pension For Kano Lawmakers

Kano State House of Assembly recently passed the Pensions Rights of Speaker and Deputy Speaker Law 2019, the lawmakers, made a provision for life pension for the Speaker and deputy Speaker after they leave office equivalent of what they, serving speakers and deputies, are paid, in addition to local and foreign medical trips and brand new luxury cars every four years, all paid for by the state government.

Expectedly,the bill has generated outcry and public opprobrium . Recall that the Bayelsa House of Assembly passed a similar bill and the the governor declined assent to the bill.

Anti-corruption advocacy group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, has urged the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, not to assent to a bill seeking life pension, luxury vehicles and foreign medical trips for members of the Kano State House of Assembly.

Rather than give assent to the bill, SERAP, in an open letter by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oludare, urged Ganduje to prevail upon the lawmakers to drop the bill.

In my opinion this goes to show the kind of politicians we have in this country. In a period where Nigeria is regarded as the poverty capital of the world, most Nigerians are struggling to survive including Kano citizens,for the lawmakers to even consider the bill to me is a treasonable offence.

This is the height of selfishness and insensitivity. Kano state is regarded as the economic capital of the north and should be competing with cities like Dubai but the town is still struggling with mediocrity. The city is swarmed with millions of unemployed youths and I have not heard the state assembly passing a bill to reduce the level of unemployment and poverty in the state.

Why should a lawmaker even want life pension after serving for just four years?This obviously will dip a big hole in the resources of the state,monies that should be channeled into developing infrastructures and investing in human capital development will find its way into private pockets. These Kano lawmakers should be treated as enemies of the state.

Some have averred that the life pension is a payback for the governor as the lawmakers in a speed of light passed a bill splitting the Kano emirate into four.Like we say in local parlance,its a scratch my back,I scratch your back something .

If Governor Ganduje is serious about taking Kano to the next level of economic growth and prosperity, he should decline assent to the bill.

Kaduna – Abuja Road Still Not Safe Mr Governor

During the week, Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai had insisted that the Abuja- Kaduna road is free from kidnappers and bandits.

He spoke to State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He expressed confidence that with the security system in place,people can be confident to drive on the Abuja-Kaduna road without any fear.

According to the governor,he drives on the road frequently.

But the governor forgot to tell us that he drives on the road with a battalion of convoys made up of security personell.

A friend of mine told me that his colleague was kidnapped on the road just last week. There are many cases of unreported cases of kidnappings on the road.

I remember when the acting Inspector General of Police ,Mohammed Adamu said the road is now free from kidnappers. Few days after his statement,kidnappers stormed the road in broad daylight abducting the UBEC chairman alongside his daughter killing the driver in the process.Scores of people were also kidnapped that day.

People are still being kidnapped on that road and we can’t say that the road is now free. The governor cannot claim the road is free from kidnappers when he passes the road with his security convoys. When you get to the Abuja train station, and see the calibre of people struggling to buy tickets, then you will realise that the road is still not safe.

Nigerians don’t trust their words of their leaders especially in the areas of security.