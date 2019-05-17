Gov Emmanuel Fires LG Commission Chairman

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel has suspended the state chairman of Local Government Service Commission, Dr. Valentine Attah.

A statement from the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem said that the local government service commission chairman was suspended following his alleged involvement in illegal recruitment of persons into the Unified Local Government Service.

The statement which also declared null and void the appointments of those who benefited from the recruitment exercise, reads in part, “Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has approved the suspension from office of Valentine Attah, chairman Local Government Service Commission.

“This is sequel to his involvement in an unauthorised recruitment of persons into the Unified Local Government Service. The suspension takes immediate effect pending the outcome of the state audit on the recruitment exercise.”

“To this end, the appointments of those who benefited from the said recruitment are hereby declared null and void”.

Only yesterday, Governor Emmanuel relieved his commissioner for Agriculture and Food Sufficiency, Dr. Uduak Udo – Inyang of his appointment over undisclosed infractions.