Insecurity: Gov. Masari Chairs NSGF Committee To Develop Comprehensive Regional Plan Of Action

…As Gov. Lalong emerge the Forum’s New Chairman

Apparently worried by the insecurity currently bedeviling the northern region and need to tackle it holistically, the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) Friday set up a committee under the Chairmanship of the Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari.

This is just as the forum also elected the Governor of Plateau State, Hon. Simon Bako Lalong as her new Chairman effective from 29th May, 2019.

This formed part of the six point communiqué issued at the end of the forum’s meeting which held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House, Kaduna.

The meeting which was presided over by the outgoing Chairman of the forum and Governor of Borno State, Alhaji Kashim Shettima deliberated on the major issues affecting the Northern States and the Nations at large, particularly the current challenges of insecurity which seems to be deteriorating, despite concerted efforts by the Federal and State Governinents.

According to the communique, the Forum also deliberated extensively on the nature of insecurity currently bedeviling the region and various ways and means of dealing with the situation.

“In order to tackle the challenges holistically in an all-encompassing manner, the Forum set up a Committee under the Chairmanship the Governor of Katsina State, Alh. Aminu Bello Masari to inter-alia develop a comprehensive regional plan of action that could bring lasting solutions to the lingering crises”.

The Committee, as part of its mandate is expected to seek audience with President Muhammadu Buhari and make adequate presentation to him on the true nature of thebsecurity challenges.

“It would also make suggestion based on the thorough and insightful analysis and assessment of the situation on the best possible way the Federal Government to resolve the incessant problems; .

On New Nigeria Development Company Limited (NNDC), the Forum appointed a Committee under the Chairmanship of His Excellency, the Governor of Jigawa State Alh Badaru Abubakar to meticulously study the current structure as well as, mission and vision of the company and come up with a road map on how best to resuscitate and re-invigorate the Company towards the realization of its pre-set goals and objectives.

Membership of the Committee includes Niger State Governor, Alh Abubakar Sani Bello, Shamsudeen Usman, Engr. Ibrahim Ali, Bello Maccido, Ambrose Feese, MK. Ahmed and Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule.

“The Forum after due consideration and wide consultations resolved to appoint Malam Tanimu Yakubu as the new Chairman of the New Nigeria Development Company in view of his vast knowledge and wealth of experience. It also resolved that the current management of the Company who have been operating in acting capacity should remain until the appointment of a substantive Executive management.

“The Committee on the NNDC as part of its assignment should ensure that the Board of the NNDC follow due process in the appointment of the new Executive Management through advertisement of vacant positions and other extant procedures.

Similarly, due process to be followed in respect to the new Nigerian Newspapers Company Limited.

“The Forum also directed New Capital Properties a subsidiary under NNDC to continue with the disposal of NNNC properties with a view to settling other outstanding liabilities of the Company and transforming it into a new media outfit. The Forum expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for settling the pension arrears of the company’s pensioners.

The Forum thanked the management of Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) for their laudable programmes and other noble activities that has direct impact on the lives of the people and assured the Foundation of its continued support and assistance at all times.

The meeting had in attendance Governors of Borno, Katsina, Plateau, Kogi, Kebbi, Niger, Sokoto, Kano and deputies of Bauchi, Benue and Kaduna.