Man Docked Over Theft Of Motorcycle In Osun

For allegedly stealing a Bajaj Motorcycle, a 35- year old man, Kehinde Akinrinsola was on Friday arraigned before an Osun state Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

He however, pleaded not guilty to one-count charge of stealing preferred against him after he had agreed to be tried by the court.

The Prosecutor, Abdullahi Emmanuel, an Inspector of police told the court that the Akinrinsola committed the offence on May 13, 2019 at about 08:00 pm at Ilode Area, Ile-Ife.

Emmanuel said that the defendant stole one Bajaj Motorcycle with Registration No: KRD 419 QL, valued N217,000, property of one Adefioye Adewole.

He added that the offence contravened section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Mrs Innocental Akhigbe, pleaded for the bail of the accused person in liberal term and pledged that her client would not jump bail but produce substantial sureties.

Magistrate Habibat Basiru, granted the bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum adding that one of the sureties must be a civil servants of grade/level 06 and above among other conditions and adjourned until June 11, for hearing.