Melaye Didn’t Jump Out Of Police Vehicle, Witnesses Tell Court

The Federal Capital Territory High Court 7 in Apo district of Abuja was on Thursday told how Senator Dino Melaye avoided being forcefully taken to Lokoja in Kogi state by armed policemen on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Melaye is being tried at the FCT High Court 7 over allegation of causing damage to a police vehicle in the course of allegedly jumping out of the said moving vehicle in order to resist arrest and avoid being taken Lokoja by SARS operatives.

But the story changed as the trial resumed on yesterday as Police prosecution and another witness, the policeman who drived the vehicle, told the trial judge that the popular lawmaker did not jump out of the police vehicle through window as being bandied around.

They corroborated each other that the vehicle was stationary as at the time the incident happened around the Area 1 Roundabout in Abuja.

They said Melaye seized the opportunity that the vehicle was stationary to make his way out through the vehicle door along with some policemen and thereafter protested he was not going to Lokoja since his safety was not sure.

It will be recalled that on the same day, the then Police Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, addressed the press and accused Melaye of jumping out of a moving police vehicle, thereby causing damage to the vehicle.

Melaye was initially admitted at the Zanklin Medical Centre in Utako before armed policemen invaded the facility and whisked him away to the National Hospital, where he was placed under arrest.

Meanwhile, National Hospital medical report showed that Melaye sustained no bruises or injury, hence he could not have jumped out of a moving vehicle as alleged by the police, a development that informed the recant by the police prosecution at Thursday’s court sitting.