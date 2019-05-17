Nigeria, Nigerien Security Forces Close Ties On Border Security

Nigerian Security Operatives and Nigerien counter deliberate modalities to further enhance and promote joint military/security inter border relations among the security agencies of both countries.

This took place when a Joint Security Team from 8 Division Nigerian Army (NA), comprising of representatives from the NA, Nigerian Police, State Security Services, Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigerian Custom Service and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps have visited their counterparts in Niger Republic today Thursday the 16th of May 2019.

The Acting Director Army Public Relations Col Sagir Musa in a statement said the meeting was held in Dakana in Niger Republic, where Nigerian delegates extensively and fruitfully brainstormed with their Niger counterparts on the unfolding security challenges in Sokoto State and environs.

He recalled that security threats along the international boundary between Niger Republic and Nigeria, necessitated the establishment of a joint military border patrol in September 2018.

He said the main objective of the joint security venture among other things was to checkmate the menace of cross border armed banditry and other criminalities across the nation’s common porous borders.

The Joint Security Team from Nigeria was led by the Commander 1 Brigade, Brigadier General LKN Udeagbala who represented the General Officer Commanding 8 Division.

Others in the team are Commander 8 Division Garrison Brigadier General IOO Olotta, Commander 8 Military Intelligence Brigade, Brigadier General J Maina and the Commanding Officer 26 Battalion Lieutenant Colonel IB Sheriff, Commissioner of Police Sokoto State CP I Kaoje, Director Department of State Security Services Sokoto State Mr Ibrahim Salama, Comptroller of Customs Mr BU Gimba and heads of Immigration Services and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Sokoto State Mr ES Fagbamigbe and Mr UM Bala respectively.

While representatives from Niger including Commanding Officer Special Intervention Command, Lieutenant Colonel Saminou Mani, Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Siddo Seyni and other officers.

The Nigerian team used the opportunity of the meeting to visit refugees at Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Dankano.