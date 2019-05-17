Nigerian Judiciary In 20 Years Of Democracy

In this report, KUNLE OLASANMI looks at how the judiciary has fared in the last 20 years of democratic rule in Nigeria

Precisely on May 29, 2019, Nigeria will celebrate 20 years of unbroken democratic rule in the country. Since Nigeria became independent in 1960, the country has never been governed democratically for a stretch of 10 years until the incention of the Fourth Republic in 1999 till date.

There were military interruptions of democratic rule in the past0n. The celebration of 20 years of democracy in the country is indeed a milestone considering the fact that there were doubts that the military might be back in power after handing over to a civilian president in 1999.

The fears were always rife that the Military may be back whenever the polity is tensed or politicians engaged in acts that had prompted Military takeover in the past.

Meanwhile, the judiciary in the country has however played a very critical role in the survival of democracy in the country since 1999. But for the judiciary, no doubt, the country’s hard-earned democracy would have been destroyed.

Despite its efforts in saving the country from descending into a state of anarchy, the judiciary has been harassed intimidated and demonised but in all these, it has stood its ground.

Though, the judiciary too must share in the blame of the poor state of the country but to a large extent it has performed better that the Executive and the Legislative arms of government, who most of the time, instead of focussing on governance and development but are rather concerned about playing politics, even, with issues that could better the lives of many Nigerians living below poverty line.

In the last few years, precisely, since the coming into power of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, there have been unrelenting efforts to intimidate members of the Bench and Bar in Nigeria in the name of ‘’fight against corruption’’. Even, legal practioners are divided in their views on the onslaught against the judiciary by the Executive arm of government.

The Executive arm of government accused judges and lawyers of being clogs in the wheel of anti-corruption war.

Of course, there are corrupt judges and lawyers just as there are corrupt persons in all arms of government and even in private endeavours. Stakeholders believe the number of corrupt lawyers and judges are too minute and should not have been allowed to rob off on the entire judiciary.

But for the intervention of the judiciary on many occasions, there would have been anarchy in Nigeria and these may have probably led to military takeover once again.

In the last 20 years, the judiciary has also contributed to the nation’s electoral process. It is the arm of government that has been able to largely rein in the excesses of the political class.

To a large extent, politicians have learnt to allow internal party democracy reign in the political system. Though, there are still some areas that need to be worked on in order to have a near perfect system.

In 2003, when the incumbent Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige was illegally declared the Governor of Anambra State, the court sacked him and restored the people’s mandate freely given to Peter Obi. When Obi was wrongfully removed by the Anambra State House of Assembly, it was the same judiciary that re-instated him to office.

When the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted governorship election in same Anambra in April 2007 which led to the emergence of Andy Uba as the new governor, it was the same court that Obi ran to. The court later sacked Uba, when it said the tenure of Obi started to count from the time he was sworn in and that he was not serving out the remainder of the term of the aerlier sacked Ngige.

When Chibuike Amaechi of Rivers State contested and won the nomination of his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state in December 2006, he was unlawfully replaced by Chief Celestine Omehia. He approached the court to seek redress. The Supreme Court in a landmark judgment regarded as ‘locus classicus’ in law on October 25, 2007, declared Amaechi the rightfully elected candidate of the PDP. Despite the fact that Amaechi did not participate in the secondary election, he was declared winner.

The Supreme Court also saved the case if Senator Ifeanyi Ararume. The court restored his mandate after he was denied the governorship ticket of the PDP in Imo State. He was later expelled by the party in order to render the court judgment a nullity.

Also worthy of mention of those the judiciary has saved their political careers are Dr. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, former Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State, who is now the APC national chairman and former Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, who all regained their first mandates through the Trinunal.

They may never have gone near the Government House in their respective states but for the intervention of the judiciary.

Between 2006 and 2007, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar may have been removed from office if the judiciary had not been called upon to intervene.

Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidates in the February 23, 2019 election had serious disagreement with his then principal, President Olusegun Obasanjo, that nearly brought governance in the country to a halt. The case went up to the Supreme Court and it was decided in Atiku’s favour.

Abubakar would not have served out his tenure neither would he have contested the 2007 presidential election under the Action Congress. It was another ‘locus classicus’ when the Supreme Court ruled that joint candidacy of contestants and their running mates ends at the polls and does not extend to government.

Hence, in 2007, we witnessed a divided presidency with Obasanjo being in the PDP and his deputy being in the AC after he defected due to the disagreement.

Many politicians who assumed office illegally had their elections nullified and were removed. Not only were they unceremoniously removed for being usurpers, the court also mandated them to return all the salaries and allowances they had collected within the period since they were illegally occupying their offices within 90 days of the verdict.

It is noteworthy that since 2014, the Supreme Court in order to deter our political parties from wrongfully nominating or substituting their candidates illegally, has been asking all the usurpers to refund all the emoluments they had collected illegally while holding their exalted offices.

Some governors approached the court for an order to have their tenure elongated. At this point, the apex court was also called to intervene and as usual did not disappoint. The governors were trying to elongate their tenure through the backdoor by misinterpreting Section 180 (2) of 1999 Nigerian Constitution as amended in 2010 to say that their tenure started to count from the day they were sworn in after winning a re-run election.

It was the Supreme Court who in a landmark judgment on January 27, 2012 that correctly interpreted that section of the law that any governor whose election was annulled and asked to be re-conducted, should he win the re-run, his tenure will start to count from when he was initially sworn in and not the time he wins a re-run.

This position was later reflected in the 2010 constitution amendment. It was through judicial activism that Nigeria now has staggered elections in which case governor elections in Anambra, Kogi, Bayelsa, Ekiti, Edo, Ondo, and Osun now hold on different date from the general elections.

The court also nullified many of the rash and unconstitutional impeachments of many deputy governors and indeed governors by the State Houses of Assembly. Among them were the nullification of the impeachments of former Governor Murtala Nyako of Adamawa State as well as those of the ex-Deputy Governors Sunday Onyebuchi of Enugu State, Mohammed Garba Gadi of Bauchi State, and Ali Olanusi of Ondo state. The nullification of the illegal impeachments went a long way to stem the tide among intolerant politicians.

The story of the judiciary in the country will not be complete without mentioning the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. Shortly after the presidential election in 1999, the candidate of the PDP, Chief Obasanjo, won the election. Not satisfied with the outcome, Chief Olu Falae, Obasanjo’s closest rival at the poll approached the election tribunal, seeking to upturn the result of the election. But the apex court in its judgement turned down Chief Falae’s request and upheld Obasanjo’s election.

In 2003 and 2007, the current President, Muhammadu Buhari, contested under the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) against Obasanjo in 2003 and late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in 2007. He lost and challenged their elections at the court but the court threw his petition out and affirmed Obasanjo and Yar’Adua’s elections respectively.

President Buhari also contested the presidential election against former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011 under the platform of the defunct CPC. He also lost to Jonathan in that election and as usual challenged the election at the tribunal. Like the previous petition, it also suffered the same fate.

But in the history of the judiciary in Nigeria, one issue that shook the judiciary to its foundation is the recent removal of the immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Nkanu Onnnoghen.

He was dragged before the Code of Conduct Tribunal over non-declaration of his assets. The tribunal found him guilty and convicted him. But shortly before the judgement of the tribunal could be passed, Justice Onnoghen resigned from office.

Some lawyers have however described his trial and conviction as a sham. One of such lawyers is Mr. Emmanuel Ogebe, a Nigerian human rights activist based in the United States

Ogebe did not spare the National Judicial Council, (NJC) and the Presidency on Onnoghen’s trial and conviction.

Ogebe said, ‘’One of the things we also noted was the injustice meted out to the immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen. I have said without fear of contradiction that the trial of Jesus Christ was slightly fairer and followed better due process than the trial of Justice Onnoghen. It is a travesty of the highest order that 2000 years after Christ, the saviour of the world, the federal government could sit down and orchestrate a kangaroo trial that was even worse than the trial of Christ. Whether we like it or not, in the trial of Christ, there were jurisdictional issue because the Jewish Council said they do not have powers to impose death penalty.

‘’They transferred the case to Pilate, Pilate transferred it to Herod and Herod referred it back to Pilate before a decision was taken. Pilate had the decency of saying I have not found this man guilty but because we had a process of amnesty where I can release one prisoner, so, he told the people to make a choice. So, due process was followed. In the case of the former CJN, the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, overruled itself in an earlier similar case he had decided upon.

‘’I have practiced law for over a quarter of a century, I don’t know what that man practiced but I know it is not law because his decision was unknown to law. The whole proceeding was a sham. Witnesses contradicted themselves and at the end of the day you still convicted the man. The whole trial was comedy of errors. Having looked at that, one is deeply concerned that the Constitution has been violated and the rule of law abused,’’ Ogebe added.