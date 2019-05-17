Northern States Governors Forum In Close-Door Meeting In Kaduna

Governors from the 19 northern States are in Kaduna for their meeting which will hold at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House.

At the time of filing this report, Governors of Kano, Katsina, Borno, Plateau and deputies of Bauchi, Sokoto and Benue and the host governor of Kaduna had arrived Government House, venue of the meeting.

Although Governors of Kogi and Jigawa are said to be in town, they were yet to arrive venue of the meeting.

There are indications that some governors may be represented by their Secretaries to the State government.

In the main time, the governors have all converged at the host governor’s office behind closed doors and being expected to come down for the meeting any time soon.

Insecurity among other social vices ravaging the northern region is gathered to top the agenda of the meeting. It is also gathered that there may be a change of leadership of the forum, since the incumbent Chairman has completed his term as governor.

Details later…..