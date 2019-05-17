Oxfam, Kebbi Govt Develop Joint Workplan On Food Security With Kebbi

Oxfam International is developing a joint work plan for implementation on food and nutrition in Kebbi State in collaboration with Kebbi State government, CSOs, NGOs and the media.

This was made known to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi by PRO RESILIENCE ACTION (PROACT) project manager in Kebbi State, Olumide Ojo, shortly after a two day workshop organised for key development partners and government officials to come up with a framework on food and nutrition security for implementation.

According to Mr Ojo, the project was funded by European Union towards improving food security and building life resilience on vulnerable rural people.

He said the project is targeting 30 rural communities across Birnin Kebbi, Danko Wasagu and Jega local government areas of Kebbi State.

“The project is targeting food and security as well as resilience livelihood in Kebbi and Adamawa states,” he said.

He said one of the key objectives of the project was to be able to develop strategic linkages with other development partners in Kebbi so that together they would map out effective and relevant knowledge areas and also build on one another’s area of strength as well as foster quality partnership to improve food and nutrition in the state.

Ojo further added that the partnership and synergy created during the meeting gave birth to the formation of Development Partners Forum in Kebbi that would jointly work together to hasten development through mutual understanding.

The PROACT Governance and Influencing coordinator, Usman Faleye also said that the project has three years duration with the aim of creating a uniform force to support Kebbi government reduce poverty and ensure quality collaboration and partnership between development partners in Kebbi State.