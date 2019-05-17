Recovered N3bn: Ex-NNPC Boss Yakubu Has Case To Answer – Court

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday ruled that a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr. Andrew Yakubu, has a case to answer in respect of the charges of money laundering and non-declaration of assets brough against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

The commission had arraigned Yakubu on six-count charges partaining the sums of $9,772, 800 and £74,000.00, recovered from his home in Kaduna, Kaduna State, on February 3, 2017.

In his ruling on the no-case submission which Yakubu filed after the prosecution closed its case, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, struck out two of the six counts but ruled that the defendant had a case to answer in respect of the four remaining counts.

The judge said he agreed with Yakubu’s lawyer, Mr Ahmed Raji (SAN), that the prosecution had failed to prove the essential ingredients of Counts 5 and 6.

He went to discharge the defendant on the two counts.

But ruling in respect of the remaining four counts, Justice Mohammed held, “Even though I’m tempted to discharge the defendant on counts one to four, I am however constrained to ask the defendant to explain how he came about the monies recovered from his house.”

“Fortified with my position, the defendant is hereby ordered to enter his defence in respect of counts one to four,” the judge ruled.

The judge fixed July 3, 2019 for the accused to open his defence.