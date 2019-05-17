Reps Pass S’East Devt Commission

The House of Representatives has read for a second time, a bill to establish the South East Development Commission (SEDC), to cater for environmental and developmental challenges in the South East geo-political zone.

The bill is titled: “A Bill for an Act to establish the South Development Commission to serve as catalyst to develop the economic potential of the South, receive and manage fund from allocation of the Federation for the rehabilitation, reconstruction and reparation for houses and business of victims of the civil war and other environmental or developmental challenges, and for related matters.”

It would be recalled that in June 2017, the House rejected the SEDC bill, resulting to a rowdy session in the Green Chamber on the fateful day.

In his lead debate, Hon. Tahir Monguno, said the proposed bill will go a long way in addressing the developmental challenges in the South East region of the country.

Monguno noted that while the bill wasn’t passed in 2017, there was need for the House to approve a development commission for the zone as was done for the North East recently.

Similarly, Hon Chukwuemeka Ujam, who noted that the need for the commission, saying, “We continuously preach one Nigeria. When our brothers from the North East came with a bill, we supported them. There are other environmental challenges, and which there a plethora of them.”

“The people of the South East have been yearning for proper development. If other zones want development commission, so be it. We can have as many as possible. We cannot pick and choose as we please. We should support the bill devoid of ethnic sentiment.”

In his contribution, Hon. Hassan Shekarau, who warned that the parliament cannot be creating commissions, noted that the bill is needless and urged the House to reject it again.