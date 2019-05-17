S’Court To Give Judgment In Zamfara, Ekiti Election Tussles May 24

The Supreme Court has fixed May 24, 2019 to deliver judgment in the election appeals that arose from Zamfara All Progressives Congress (APC) crisis and Ekiti state governorahip election.

The court fixed the date after taking submissions from lawyers involved in two separate appeals on the Zamfara State APC primary elections conducted last year for the nomination of candidates into various positions in the last general elections and that of Ekiti state governorship election.

Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, gave the dates following appeal that the court consider the judgment before May 29, so as not to create constitutional crisis in Zamfara.

In the Zamfara main appeal filed by Sanusi Liman Dan Alhaji, his counsel, Lateef Fagbemi SAN, pleaded with the five man panel of the Supreme Court to allow the appeal and restore the judgment of the Zamfara High Court which allowed APC to field candidates in the 2019 general election.

Fagbemi specifically canvassed that the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division, which prohibited APC from nominating candidate for the general election on the grounds that the party did not conduct lawful primary should be set aside because the judgment was a miscarriage of justice.

However, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), who stood in for Senator Kabiru Marafa and other respondents urged the court to dismiss the appeal and affirm the Appeal Court judgment which held that the APC in Zamfara State did not conduct primary elections that can qualify it to nominate candidates for the last general elections.