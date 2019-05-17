Seniority Should Count In Electing Senate President – Arise

Senator Ayo Arise was in the 6th Senate. In this interview with RUTH CHOJI, the chairman of Sheda Science and Technology Complex (SHESTCO Center) contends that seniority should be the yyardstick for the election of presiding officers of the 9th National Assembly in June. He also speaks other national issues.

How will you rate President Buhari’s first term in office?

In our case, I want people to understand that, there is no government that will just print money and release it into the economy. Government activities and prosperity is based on how much the economy is able to generate. Economic prosperity also depends on the population, which in this country is becoming alarming. Right now we are almost two hundred million. With all the exposure of America, their land mass and economic advancement, they have about three hundred million people in term of population. So how do we cater for people with this number of population? When this government came, they met a number of critical issues on ground. Also the problem of budget implementation is now dependent on deficit budget in which case we have to look for money to fund the budget. If the funds are not there, we can only implement to the level that is available. When the budget is implemented by 40-60%, it is a function of the availability of the fund. There was a time when the number of universities in Nigeria were not up to 12, and now you can see that many states have universities with some having about 12 and it is still growing. These kids are graduating every year and we don’t have anywhere to absolve them. So a lot of efforts must be geared towards diverting our economy to other sectors. We need to boost agriculture. We have Nigerians outside this country who want to be eating yam like they do in Nigeria. So people exporting now have avenue to export their farm produce like yam. The same with cocoa, the price continue to grow but are people planting the way they used to plant? No, because everybody is looking at the center. People these days are in a haste to make money and crops like cocoa take about four years to grow for harvest.

The president will be sworn-in for a second term in a matter of days. Would you say he has achieved all he set out to do?

He has done fairly well based on the circumstance he was faced with in this country. When he came in, they were faced with the Boko Haram crisis, periodically the Niger Delta militants will raise their head and combined with the fact that unemployment rate was very high, and the government had to battle with it. I want to believe that the Federal Government has done well in the face of these challenges. The success of past kidnappers has embolden others to join the trade. People now acquire guns and start kidnapping people has become worrisome. Some people pay lots of money to the kidnappers to be freed. So the young people who make lots of money from kidnapping will not want to work. That is why I’m happy with the appointment of the current Inspector-General of Police. He is calm and determined to stop thse things. You can see the strategy he is adopting, except if he will have saboteurs, his policies will stop or reduce these criminalities. You can see that the police are introducing community policing and a law is being made to allow for state police. So, we will begin to see some changes and in time, a reduction in kidnapping. That is what is done in America. They have federal, state and county police, even their campuses have their security.

Are you not worried that these criminalities are happening in the North when a northerner is in power?

It’s not only in the North. I was kidnapped between Ondo state and Kogi. So, I won’t say that was the North. I wasn’t in Kaduna. It does happen in many places but a lot of them settle in some places. It could be more in the North because of the population and lack of education, but criminality can be found anywhere and you can never predict where they will strike next. The worst thing is that the same people live among the people. It’s not written on their foreheads that they are Boko Haram. There used to be these type of criminalities in America in the past. You will hear many being killed in Harlem and other places, but they have strong laws and community leadership. So I believes this state and community policing will reduce the crime rate. Some of us have been shouting state police for some time.

Talking about the next Senate, the battle of who becomes the Senate President is on. What is your take on this?

It is always like that. Contenders will continue to lobby the new Senators. At my own time which was the 6th Senate, David Mark was naturally the choice of the party to be the Senate President.

Does a party have the right to anoint a candidate?

Everybody is in that place because of the ticket of the party and if the party wants a particular person to be its Senate President, then it will be so. In the United States, it is based on seniority from the ruling party and that person goes on to become the Speaker unless he or she has a challenge from the members. So Ndume, Goje and Lawan have just exercised their right as Senators to contest the Senate President position. But their right ends where another’s begins. When the party say, this is who they want, the members are to accept and support it. During our time, many people respected the party’s command and so the gap David Mark gave his opponent was very wide. It’s even better now because during our time, it was open voting, you will stand up, introduce yourself and tell us why you want to vote for the person. If you go against the party, then you know you won’t go back. My take is that, instead of generating this tension, they should sit down and negotiate. The seat is a very powerful seat. It’s as powerful as the President but the only difference is that, the members can impeach the Senate President when they don’t want him because he is first among the equals. But if I’m to advise, I will say let’s go with the most senior because Ndume and Lawan went to the House of Reps at the same time but Lawan went to the Senate before Ndume. So Lawan was there before Ndume. Let’s not rock the boat.

How will you assess the performance of the present 8th Senate?

By and large, I will say they have performed above average when you look at the number of Bills they have passed. But when you look at the relationship between the executive and legislature, it was not well managed. There is no Senate session you can say had no roblem.