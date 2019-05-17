The Cost Of Transactions

I have a feeling I have written on this topic before. If I have and you remember please regard this as a sore topic among other sore topics. We have gotten so used to the shortchanging in the system that we do not see what it truly costs to get service and how much it impacts us. The scenario below just proves this.

So I drive into a filling station to top up my fuel tank and as I scanned which terminal to have my old and battered but trusty vehicle, I gladly acknowledged the POS in plain view. However, as has become a part of our lives, even though you see an establishment riddled with POS terminals, you must ask the pertinent question; “is your POS working?” And that’s the first cost- the time spent to ask. At this stage of our existence this should be a given.

If the answer is a yes, this is the sequence of the next set of costs:

You hold your breath while waiting to see if the transaction will go through. If you are lucky and it goes through within a window period of a minute, you then get served the fuel. A friend once scolded that I was rather silly asking the question before getting served. He wisely opined that I was better off getting served first; getting what I wanted and needed and then dealing with the inconvenience of paying for the service later. He firmly stated that at this point, they would move all mountains to ensure they got their money from your hands. I really didn’t see the difference because the way your time would be wasted, which is the cornerstone of this write up, the unnecessary time we have to spend paying for a service. When we operated a more fluid economy it was bad service we had to contend with, now it has been compounded.

Physical transaction now become virtual; you don’t get served till the cashless transaction goes through.

2.The most inconvenient cost is having your account deducted of the amount where the POS is thought to be working (AKA the internet is working) and inter switch or whatever deducts your account but doesn’t go through as a transaction, i.e. it failed. At this point you are on your own. It just took one platform to deduct from your account. It took all about one minute to deduct from your account but now retrieving your money will be a subject of a short play. At a point, it was touted that auto reversal was a thing and would happen immediately and then it became 24hrs.

At this point, a basket of costs is immediately before you.

That your account has been debited and they haven’t been credited is none of their business except the bit where their account hasn’t been credited!

Secondly, you still have a bill to pay (and they are a tad reluctant that you should transfer to their account, a whole different kettle of fish).

Thirdly, there are two immediate thoughts competing for supremacy in your head and one causing you palpitations-

annoyance at the deduction and how to source for the money again. Now given how tight things are in the finance department, it is almost likely you cannot afford to spare the same amount but what choice do you have?

annoyance that you will now be inconvenienced and

trepidation that you become a victim like those in the stories you’ve heard: a year later they are still going to their banks to get a refund of a deduction gone wrong! (It is not your portion!)

To avoid a very unnecessary chat with their bouncers and subsequently the police, you have to bear the cost of transaction by going to the ATM, withdrawing the amount and going back to the establishment to pay your bill. What ordinarily should have taken all of three minutes has turned out to be a 15-20minutes of aggravation!

Hopefully, your bank is one of the forward moving banks that can reverse the transaction within 24hrs else you might have to wait 10 days, as I did one time like this, which makes you wonder why it takes so little time to deduct your money but an aggravation to have it returned.

Buried In Peace

When the news made the rounds that Governor Obiano of Anambra State was set to sign into a law, the Funeral Control Bill that would curb excessive spending during funerals and protect, especially widows, from obnoxious practices, I was delighted that finally some people had taken it upon themselves to save themselves from disaster. Hearing stories from people whose relatives had died and how much they had to raise to bury a corpse often sounded like tales by moonlight. This is the crux of the matter, the lack of understanding of death because life happens so much more often than death. To bring a life into the world is a cycle of just nine months but to take out a life takes about 70 years; this is of course barring any other interference of life. I guess being alive seems like forever, an eternity and so we forget to pay attention to ourselves and loved ones and try to make up for it in death. Somehow it skips our attention that by a second, the breath leaves the body and that’s the end. As in, it is completely over and all that is left is a corpse.

If we can reorient our thinking about life and death, we will concentrate our efforts on living and when we start to die off, we won’t be so driven to prove a point.

Death has taken on a cultural tone and like religion, culture is entrenched and used as a weapon of control and so it might be a bit simplistic for me to wish for a mental reorientation.

On the other hand, it is disheartening that we can’t self-govern and balance our excesses that a law had to be created to bring us back to reality. It is not even us, it is just one state, but I guess it is a start. On the other hand, the other aspects of the law that protect especially women from barbaric practices is highly welcome. With every progress, there are people trying to prevent it. I really hope that the Bill does get the final assent because I am now beginning to wonder what is delaying the appendment.