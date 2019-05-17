Valedictory Exco Meeting: Gov Ahmed Thanks Kwarans

The Kwara State governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has expressed profound gratitude to God for making his tenure in office eventful and fruitful, even as he thanked the people of the state for the opportunity and support given to him to serve the state and its people.

Ahmed expressed his gratitude during the valedictory session of the State Executive Council, which took place at the Government House, Ilorin yesterday.

The governor stated that though challenges were many, the memorable and unique opportunity to serve the state for 16 years both as commissioner and governor was more paramount to him.

He also expressed profound gratitude to the Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, for providing him the platform for ascending to leadership in the state and contributing to the state’s development.

Ahmed said that having worked in both the public and the private sectors, he was pleased that his tenure has been impactful, eventful and fruitful consequent upon his laudable achievements.

He also thanked the state executive council members and all those who served in his eight-year administration, stressing that his accomplishments couldn’t have been possible without their inputs.

Ahmed wished them success in their future engagements and prayed for Kwara State’s continued progress.

In his remarks, the deputy governor, Elder Peter Kisira, described Governor Ahmed as an old friend and described their working relationship as cordial and rewarding.

Speaking earlier, the Secretary to Kwara State Government, Alh Isiaka Gold who described Governor Ahmed as kind, humble, generous and God-fearing, thanked him for the opportunity given him to serve in his cabinet.

Lending her voice, the Head of Service, Mrs Susan Dupe Oluwole explained that the governor has achieved so much in the lives of public servants and Kwara State at large, with an appeal that he commissions the ongoing state Secretariat before his departure from office.

The State Head of Service called on the incoming administration to build on Governor Ahmed’s achievements for the benefit of Kwarans.

Briefing the press on the outcome of the council meeting, the state commissioner for Information and Communications, Alhaji Ishak Mohammed Sabi said although the session was the last by the State Executive Council the cabinet was still in place.

He said though some projects are still ongoing, the Geri Alimi Diamond underpass, Land Administration Office and KWASU School of Business and Governance among others will be commissioned by Governor Ahmed before the expiration of his administration.

In the same vein, the senior special assistant to the Governor on Media, Dr Muhideen Akorede said council took note of the contributions of the former Military Governor of Kwara State, Group Captain Salaudeen Olatinwo (rtd) to the state’s development as well as the current economic trends and approved an upward review of his monthly welfare package, provision of a vehicle every four years, as well as all expenses paid on medical care in any state-owned hospital given that he is the only surviving former military governor who is an indigene of the state.