What Is The Word Of Talaaq? (2)

“…Except when both parties fear that they would be unable to keep the limits ordained by Allah.”

If both husband and wife see separation as a better option in order to avoid exceeding Allah’s limits, they can mutually consent to divorce. This is where the wife wants to free herself from the marriage. She offers to return his sadaaq, and the husband accepts and divorces her. Is this really a divorce, or dissolution of the marital contract? What is the difference between a divorce and the dissolution of a marital contract?

In a divorce, the number of times it occurs is counted. For the first and second times, the husband can take back his wife, but after the third time, he cannot do that until she marries another husband, we have seen earlier. Therefore, where the wife frees herself by giving back sadaaq to the husband, it is not divorce, but a dissolution of the marriage contract. So, what happens if, before this offer and acceptance, the husband has divorced her twice? Will he be able to have her back as his wife after he has freed her of the marriage before she marries another husband?

Let me put it in another way. You divorced your wife twice on different occasions in the past. Then, she said she will give you back your sadaaq and you accepted, and divorced her. Meaning, you have divorced her three times; twice before her offer of paying you back your sadaaq, and once after you accepted back your sadaaq and divorced her. Now, where you change your mind, apologise to her, can you marry her again before she marries another husband, since the verse says, after the third divorce, the wife is unlawful to you until she marries another man?

The scholars said yes, you can remarry her even before she marries another man because, in your case, the third divorce where she made you an offer and you accepted and divorced her was actually not a divorce but a dissolution of the entire marriage contract. You are opening a new slate, a fresh marriage with all that goes with it.

Furthermore, some of them accept it as dissolution of marriage only where you do not utter the word of divorce directly or indirectly. Your wife makes an offer of what to pay you, and two of you agreed mutually to separate without mentioning divorce. If, in the process of this mutual agreement to separate you mention divorce before or after the receipt of her offer, then it is a divorce with all that it entails. That is another opinion.

The best opinion on this matter is of those who consider it as a divorce whether you mention the word or not during the process of offer and acceptance of freeing the wife of the marriage.

All that we have been discussing so far – divorce is only permissible twice: after that, the parties should either hold together on equitable terms or separate with kindness. It is not lawful for you, (Men), to take back any of your gifts (from your wives), except when both parties fear that they would be unable to keep the limits ordained by Allah. If ye (judges) do indeed fear that they would be unable to keep the limits ordained by Allah, there is no blame on either of them if she gives something for her freedom. These are the limits ordained by Allah; so do not transgress them; if any do transgress the limits ordained by Allah, such persons wrong (themselves as well as others).

So if a husband divorces his wife (irrevocably), He cannot, after that, re-marry her until after she has married another husband and He has divorced her. In that case, there is no blame on either of them if they reunite, provided they feel that they can keep the limits ordained by Allah. Such are the limits ordained by Allah, which He makes plain to those who understand. (al-Baqarah, 2:230)

We have established, so far, that 1) if you desire to divorce your wife you have to wait for her menses, and after she is clean from that you may divorce her before having intercourse with her; 2) you can take her back as your wife before the expiration of ‘iddah, or you may allow the period to elapse; 3) if you divorce her during her menses, the divorce stands according to some scholars, even though you have incurred a great sin; 4) you cannot pronounce divorce three times at once because verse 229 on al-Baqarah is very explicit on this, though some scholars permit it since it is your right to either delay the exercise of that right in a gradual manner or hasten it all at once, in one sitting and in a single sentence; 5) with this hastened pronouncement of three divorces all at once, or after the third divorce following the Qur’anic order, the wife is forbidden to you until she marries another husband.

We shall continue, and say that the scholars are unanimous that if you divorce your wife for the third time, she has to marry another person; if this other person divorces her, she may remarry you if both of you agree to return as husband and wife. But that marriage that will make the wife lawful to you a second time, what have the scholars said about it?

Marriage has appeared in the Qur’an to mean a contract between two people – a husband and a wife. It also came as sexual intercourse. Therefore, the question here is, ‘..until after she has married another husband and He has divorced her..’ will the meaning of marriage here be just a contract at end of which she could be lawful to you in case her new husband divorces before intercourse, or the marriage must be consummated?

Some of the scholars said contracting marriage with another person alone, without consummation, is enough for your former wife to return to you should the new husband divorce her, because verse 230 of al-Baqarah speaks about marriage only, and not a consummation.

Other scholars opposed this position and said, ‘…until after she has married another husband and He has divorced her..’ Is clear in that Allah did not say until she marries another man; no, it says until she marries another ‘husband’. Therefore, the marriage must entail all functions of a husband in respect of his wife which involves intercourse before the woman will be lawful to you when she comes out of this marriage.

That is the better position in this matter because when a similar case was presented the Messenger of Allah, sallaahu alaihi wa sallam he said until the other husband tasted her honey, her sweetness. Therefore, the marriage must be consummated before you can remarry the wife. There must be sexual intercourse between her and the other husband before you can remarry her.

What type is intercourse is meant here? Is it mere penetration or was is meant is complete intercourse that ends with ejaculation? Some accept mere penetration, even once to make the wife lawful to you. But others said no, it has to be total with mutual ejaculation because the Prophet, sallaahu alaihi wa sallam said when answering the same question, in another version, that both of them must taste the honey or sweetness of each other:

They further said, based on this hadeeth, the wife must be awake, enjoying every moment of the consummation process, not drugged, not asleep or unconscious; no, both parties must taste each other’s honey to the point of ejaculation.

Another scenario is you divorced your wife for the third time, thus she cannot become yours again until she marries another husband and he divorces her. You regret this rash divorce on your part, go to your friend who says he can offer a solution; he will marry your wife for only one day, and divorce her so you can remarry her a second time. Is this type of arrangement acceptable?

The Messenger of Allah, sallaahu alaihi wa sallam has cursed you and your friend for conspiring to evade Allah’s orders. In fact, Umar ibn al-Khattaab has gone to the extreme and said if you and your friend were to be brought to him he would have stoned both of you to death as adulterers. I said he has gone to the extreme in this position, as a deterrent, so people might think twice before conspiring to evade orders.

The arrangement is flawed because marriage is a lifetime bond; it is done with the intention of raising a family, living until the end, but your friend knew and agreed to marry her only for a short time without any commitment. Fixing a time limit for such union makes it haraam; you are just like the Shi’ah who practice mut’ah, temporary marriage, for 30 minutes, 1 hour, 2 days, and whatnot. Haraam.

What if your friend changes his mind after marrying her for a night, and realises how foolish you have been for divorcing this gem in the first place and decides to spend the rest of his life with her? The scholars said the marriage cannot hold because his intention was based on a false premise. He should divorce her and remarry her under a new marriage contract, sadaaq, and so on.

If your wife is a non-Muslim, you divorce her three times and she marries a non-Muslim who later divorces her; can you remarry her after that. The scholars said yes you can since the verse has not specified whether the marriage must be with a Muslim or not; it only said ‘…until after she has married another husband and He has divorced her..’ So ‘another husband’ could be a Muslim or a non-Muslim, even though some of them insist on a Muslim husband.

If, after the second husband divorces her and you marry her a second time, how many divorces are you allowed in case you decide to exercise that right? They said it is a brand new marriage. You have two chances of divorce and after the third, she becomes unlawful to you ‘…until after she has married another husband and He has divorced her..’

You divorce your wife once or twice; you do not take her back within the period of ‘iddah and she marries another husband who later divorces her, then you marry her a second time. How many divorces are allowed you? They said you are only entitled to whatever remains before she marries the other husband. So, if it was once that you had divorced her, then you have two more chances after your second marriage with her. The chances are reduced to only one if you had divorced her twice before she married him. But others said marrying her after she had married another husband, who divorced her after consummating the marriage, opens a new page, thus you have the chance of two divorces within the ‘iddah of which you can take back as your wife, and a third which will make her forbidden to you until she married another husband and he divorced her.

All these instructions and laws are for you to learn and teach others to exercise self-restraint at the hight of anger. How will you feel when you go into your bed alone, thinking that, at that moment, your wife of only yesterday, is now sleeping with another man, not illegally but with Allah’s permission; the mother of your children with another man. What is more grievous and most bitter is the fact that you caused all this by your handiwork, divorcing your wife, once, twice and thrice without thinking of the consequences of that on your children and members of both families.

Let this serve as a lesson to other risk-takers in marital affairs. Therefore, whoever is foolish enough to divorce his wife three times in one sitting, all at once, let him do so. Such foolhardiness stands; she is divorced and forbidden to him until she marries another husband, both of them tasting the honey and sweetness of each other before he can remarry her in case the second husband is impatient enough to behave the way you did.