Alaafin To Ajimobi: We’ll Always Remember Your Good Deeds

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has said that the people of the state will always remember Governor Abiola Ajimobi, as the purveyor of unprecedented achievements with far-reaching effects on the lives of the people.

Besides, he commended the governor as unique and visionary for immortalising statesmen and heroes of the state by naming monuments after them while they are alive.

The Alaafin gave the commendation when the governor paid him a visit in his palace, while in the town, to inaugurate the dual carriage way constructed by his administration now named after the foremost monarch.

Ajimobi had also, on the same day, inaugurated a zonal mediation centre, which is part of his legacy projects located in the historic town and named after Justice Adejumo Kester; while his deputy, Chief Moses Adeyemo, inaugurated similar project in Ogbomoso, named after Justice Atilade Ojo.

Extolling what he called the virtues that set Ajimobi apart from his predecessors and most leaders, Alaafin said that the governor had, by his gesture, spurred the beneficiaries on to work even harder towards the greatness of the state.

Oba Adeyemi said, “We shall always remember you for good because of these achievements, which have far-reaching effects on the lives of our people. You have done so much to be remembered for, my governor.

“I read in the newspapers recently that you have named major projects after important people that have impacted on our dear state. This is highly commendable. It is unique and visionary.

“We should not wait for people to die before honouring them, after they might have contributed immensely to the progress of the society while alive. The name of the Olubadan now adorns the Eleyele-Dugbe-ANCE road as Oba Saliu Adetunji Road.

Responding, Ajimobi thanked the monarch for his fatherly role and support spanning his two tenures, which he said had proved bookmakers wrong.

Ajimobi said, “People predicted that my relationship with Baba Alaafin would not last on my assumption of office in 2011. I am proud to tell them now that we are flexing daily in our relationship and this is the eighth year of my administration.

“I also thank the good people of Oyo State, for their love and support for me.

He said, “Dispute resolution is an important factor in our social existence and the more we all learn to live with our disagreements and take mutual steps towards amicable resolutions, the better for our society and communal harmony.’’