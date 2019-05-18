Bulkachuwa Will Be Biased, Atiku, PDP Tell Tribunal

Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in the February 23 general election, Atiku Abubakar and his party, have said that the president of the Court of Appeal and chairman of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, will be biased and should not preside over the petition they jointly filed against the election of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku and PDP positions are contained in a Motion on Notice jointly filed and brought pursuant to Order 6 Rule 1 of the Court of Appeal, Rules 26;Rule 12(1) of the Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sections 6 and 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

In the application, the applicants are praying the court for an order that Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa, President, Court of Appeal and the Presiding Justice of the panel hearing Petition NO: CA/PEPC/2019 be recused from further sitting or participating in the proceedings in the petition and be replaced by another Justice of the Court of Appeal to sit in her place to hear and determine the petition.

In grounds for the application, the applicants, through their lead counsel, Dr Livy Uzoukwu, submitted that Justice Bulkachuwa, who is presiding over their petition against Buhari and APC, is the wife of Honourable Adamu Mohammed Bulkachuwa, a prominent card-carrying member of APC and the Senator-elect for Bauchi North Senatorial District on the platform of the APC, which is the 3rd respondent in their petition, which is also the political party of Buhari.

The applicants are also contending that Justice Bulkachuwa is the biological mother of Aliyu Haidar Abubakar, a prominent card carrying member of the APC, who was the gubernatorial aspirant in Gombe State at the last general elections on the platform of APC.

They, however, submitted that being the wife and mother of prominent card carrying members of the APC, having a common interest with the APC and Buhari, who are subject matters in their petition, there is every likelihood of bias if Justice Bulkachuwa remains the Presiding Justice or member of the panel hearing their petition.

“At the inaugural session of the Presidential Election Petition, while delivering her inaugural speech, Honorable Justice Bulkachuwa stated as follows: ‘Elections are held in Nigeria every four years into elective positions. No matter how well the election is conducted, there are bound to be complaints…’

“By making that remark, it would appear that Honourable Bulkachuwa had already prejudged the presidential election as well as concluded that this election petition is one of the complaints that come up ‘no matter how well the election is conducted”.