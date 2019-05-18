Caramelo: The Rise And Fall Of Abuja’s Popular Strip Club

The hitherto entertainment centre for night crawlers in the heart of Abuja was grounded during the week. FESTUS OKOROMADU writes on events that led to the demolition of the nightclub

Fun seekers and night party enthusiasts in Abuja as well as those who earn their livelihood in night clubs are in for a tough time as the authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCDA) through its Department of Development Control (DDC) for what it considers as their nuisances to the city.

One of such, Caramelo Night Club, located on plot 630 Cadastral zone B05, along T.O.S Benson Street, within Utako District, has been in the news in the last three weeks.

The club first took the central stage of social news when on April 17, a joint task team comprising of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), DDC, Abuja Environment Protection Board (AEPB), Social Development Secretariat (SDS) raided Caramelo and Ibiza clubs among others.

Sources close to Caramelo said over 50 women were arrested that night, however, official reports has it that 30 nude dancers were arrested. Unfortunately, those arrested and taken to the police state were women. This led to protest by some civil society organisations as to the appropriateness of the choices of arrest and the claims by the arrested women of molestation and breach of their fundamental right.

The raid on Caramelo Night Club which took place in the wee hours of Wednesday April 17, 2019 was followed up with the demolition of the property on Monday May 13, 2019 in compliance with a revocation of the Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) order approved by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, on Friday May 10.

This brought to an end the seven years reign of the popular nightclub said to have employed 105 direct staff to provide entertainment and hospitality to Abuja residents and visitors.

Vision of Caramelo

The managing director and chief executive of Caramelo, Max Eze, said the idea of establishing Caramelo Night Club began came as an inspiration when he was contemplating returning to Nigeria after many years of sojourn in Eupore.

Eze in an interview with LEADERSHIP WEEKEND said he set up the business with the aim of contributing to the development of the country’s economy.

Caramelo, according to him was opened for business in August 2012, stressing that prior to his arrival; the property hosted a restaurant known as Calabar Kitchen.

He told LEADERSHIP WEEKEND that his venture into the entertainment and hospitality business was a divine inspiration aimed at actualizing his charity call.

“Business to me is a ministry, it is by the grace of God you make it, so you must see those who work with you as people who you must support to improve their dreams.

“Like I told you from the beginning it is not just about business or money making for me but about touching lives. If you do business only for the monetary gain then you are not contributing to humanity,” he said.

He stated that as part of his contribution to humanity he employed 105 staff in Caramelo who for the past seven years the club operated never for once failed to collect their salary at the end of the month.

“Go, look for my staff and ask them. I have never owed them at the end of any month whether I made profit or not. If you are a businessman you will know that every month is never the same. But I can guarantee you, I have never for once missed paying my staff for one month in the past seven years.”

Genesis of the brouhaha

Troubled started in early 2018 when Eze received a letter of invitation from the FCDA for a meeting with the permanent secretary.

According to him, business was going on normal until early 2018 we got a letter from the FCDA inviting us for a meeting with the permanent secretary.

“On the fixed date I went to the secretariat thinking I was alone, but getting there I met other hotel and club owners. We were about 15 persons in all.

“We then had a meeting with the FCDA permanent secretary and other director who informed us that we were violating the Abuja Master Plan as club owners and asked us to go back and close our business within one month as they do not want us to operate night clubs in the city.”

According to him the authorities did not give any specific reason except for the claim that the clubs were constituting nuisance in our neighbourhood.

Meeting with house committee on FCT

The club owners, Eze said tried to make the FCT authorities see reason why it was practically impossible to shutdown their business within one month but they insisted that there was no option to their decision.

Faced with the critical situation club owners then petitioned the National Assembly seeking for intervention.

“So we wrote to the House Committee attaching a copy of the letter of invitation sent to us and what the outcome of our meeting with the FCDA authorities. We submitted the letter to Hon. Sergius Ogun who was the chairman of the House Committee on FCT then,” Eze explained.

“The committee then invited all of us including the FCDA executives and we the club owners to a meeting and the issue was discussed in detail. FCDA’s officials told the committee that the clubs were constituting nuisance even as they were operating in unauthorized places.

“The chairman of the committee tried to make them see the implications of forcing the club owners to close down their business in one month. The committee then suggested that the FCDA should better think of how to regulate the activities of the clubs and look at how to generate revenue from them.

“He told them that all over the world, no city master plan is cast in iron but it evolves as the city grow and expand.

“He cited the example of Victoria Island in Lagos which was a purely residential area but as the city of Lagos evolves has become a commercial heart bite of Lagos. He went further to explain that the popular Aminu Kano Cresent in Wuse 2, Abuja wasn’t designed as commercial centre that is why the houses there are bungalow but today, the situation has change and it has become a commercial avenue.

“He also told them that our business is about recreation and that there is no city in this world that does not give room to recreational activities, but what is done everywhere is to regulate their operations.

“The committee then told us that the status quo must remain. The chairman of the house committee promised to form a committee that would interface with all parties and try to resolve the situation,” he said.

The raid

While waiting for the next line of action from the National Assembly, the management of Caramelo said they were doing their normal business on the night of Wednesday April 17 at about 1:30 am when a group of unidentified armed persons invaded the club after overcoming the clubs security personnel.

Speaking on the incident Eze said, “One of my managers called me to say there was huge crowd at the gate of the club and they were trying to force their way into the club house, luckily I was around.

“But by the time I came in to see the whole place was filled with youths carrying all manners of arms. I saw a crowd of young boys wearing black holding various ammunition, they were over 50 persons. At that time the club was already open. “Unfortunately there was nobody you can identify as official to speak with.

“The place was chaotic, the boys were just destroying everything on sight and harassing the women on sight. They overcame the security and forced their way into the club house,” he said.

Eze said his major regret that day was that, prior to the invasion, a group of girls ‘about 10 of them’ were in the premises to hold a birthday party. He stated that people usually come there to celebrate their birthdays with friends.

The invaders according to Eze captured all the ladies on sight inside and outside premises and tore their clothes, pulled them out naked and took them away in their vehicles number over 20.

“I was very surprised as I had never seen that kind of an operation before,” Eze said.

Asked if there were police officers among the invaders and if anyone told them the reason for the raid, he said, “The police that came with this boys were outside but none of them told us why they were carrying out the operation or who sent them.

According to him, the environment was tense but while they took the women away some staff of the club followed them.

Those who followed the invaders later came to inform Eze that the women were taken to Utako Police Station.

Demolition

But barely 12 hours after the mid night raid of the club, at down on Thursday while Eze was at the police station to seek for settlement, he received a call from his secretary informing him of arrival of bulldozers at the gate of the club.

In what could be said to be a warning strike, the fence and the security post or gate house were pulled down.

“I was amazed at the development. You came in the night to raid the place and at dawn you are back to pull down our fence and the gate house. At this point in time no notice had been served on us for their action. By the time I rushed back from the police station the fence and the gate house were already down,” Eze told our reporter.

But the worst was yet to come, as Mr. Eze recounts the crisis that befell his business empire.

“We were on that when on Friday, May 10, 2019 at about 7 pm somebody brought a letter notifying us of FCDA’s intentions to demolish the property.

“I made some contacts and we were all hoping that by Monday morning we would see what can be done. Usually when a demolition notice is served they give some days to allow for possible negotiations and removal of properties.

“But by 6.45 am on Monday morning, my secretary called me to inform me of the presence of bulldozers in Caramelo, when I rushed down they were already pulling down the building,” he said

According to him every effort made by him and his staff to rescue their belongings were fruitless as the officials refused to grant their pleas to allow them take anything out of the building.

Eze who regretted the treatment noted that the demolition took place even though there was a court order restraining the FCT from carrying out such action against the club.

Caramelo built on health clinic plot – FCDA

Meanwhile, the coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Mallam Umar Shuaibu, has insisted that operators of the night clubs contravened the law by converting residential buildings for other purposes.

Shuaibu who spoke to journalists after the initial raid said the Department of Development Control had to demolish the fence of the compound as another form of warning to the owners of the club, while the arrested dancers would be handed over to the Social Development Secretariat for rehabilitation.

He said: “It is a flagrant abuse of the city plan and violation of the relevant clause (Viii ) of the building plan approval granted, and clause No.2 (ii) of the letter of Offer of Grant on this plot. The contravening activities will cease henceforth and the allottee will revert the use of the building to the health clinic so designated and approved.”

He further said: “In response to security reports and complaints from the residents of area adjoining the location of Caramelo Night Club on plot 630 Cadastral zone B05, along T.O.S Benson Street, within Utako District , the authority deployed its officers to carry out surveillance in order to validate the complaints.

“The outcome of the surveillance revealed that the complaints are genuine and real. Please note that the substance of these complaints, include noise nuisance from loud party music, nude/strip dancing club activities, intractable traffic challenge resulting from uncontrolled patronage to the commercial nightclub within the residential precinct.

“You may wish to note that the plot under reference is zoned as health clinic on the Utako District Land Use Plan, and in line with this plan, the building plan approval granted was for the development of the health clinic. Accordingly, the property was developed as a health clinic.

However, the use of the building has been changed to a commercial night club.” Shuaibu noted that the authority has repeatedly engaged the operator of Caramelo and other operators across, on the need to quit the operation of night club within residential precinct, to no avail.

He vowed that the administration would not renege on its duty to protect and maintain the sanctity of the Abuja Master Plan, and would continue to ensure that the city remained a safe place for living, working and recreating for all its residents and citizenry. The acting secretary, Social Development Secretariat (SDS), Hajia Safiya Umar, said the owner of the club would be punished according to the law, considering the calibre of girls arrested.

Umar said that preliminary investigation showed that the nude dancers were from wealthy homes. It was also discovered that some of them were married and have children. She disclosed that the dancers had been taken to Wuse General Hospital for medical check-up, after which they would be taken to the FCT rehabilitation centre in Lugbe. They would be expected to stay at Lubge for three months in order to learn basic trades.

Why we demolished

Addressing journalists after demolishing the night club, Shuaibu, said in spite of serving of quit notice and contravention letters to the operators of the club since 2016, they failed to revert activities on the plot.

He noted that the plot was originally approved for building of a clinic to provide healthcare services for residents of the territory.

He disclosed further that the demolition exercise followed the approval of the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, for the revocation of the Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) on May 10.

He said activities of the club contravened the provisions of Clause no. 10 of Certificate of Occupancy and Clause 10 of the conveyance letter of building plan.

Umar said there were complaints of noise pollution, insecurity and social disturbances written to AMMC by those in the neighbourhood and DSS on the negative impacts from the premises.

“The issue assumed a critical relevance not only because change of use is inimical to provisions of the Abuja Master Plan, but it has equally generated externalities.

This culminates into noise pollution, on-street parking, insecurity, social vices and many others.

“These nuisances compromise the safety, comfort and convenience of the residents of the residential precinct,’’ he said.

He noted that “For the purpose of clarity, the land use provision designated to accommodate lounge/night club activities is within a hotel plot.’’

“As the gentlemen of the press are already aware, we have night clubs operating in hotels like Hilton, Sheraton and other notable hotels within the city,’’ he said.