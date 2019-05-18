CAS restates commitment To Provision Of Modern Equipment For NAF.

Abubakar gave the assurance yesterday at the inauguration of the newly constructed aircraft hangar at the 105 Composite Command, Maiduguri.

Abubakar represented by AVM, Musa Ibrahim, the Chief of Aircraft Engineering, said that the service accorded priority to the provision of equipment and improvement of personnel welfare, to facilitate successful campaign against the Boko Haram terrorists.

Abubakar disclosed that the hangar was designed with modern, durable canvas to ensure that aircraft and equipment were sheltered properly, as well as protected against damage by weather conditions.

He added that the service had executed viable projects at the command, to enable the personnel operate under enabling working environment.

Abubakar said: “We must not be distracted by self-centered individuals who do not wish our nation well.

“I urge you to remain patriotic and loyal to the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, who is working tirelessly to ensure and secure a prosperous Nigeria.

“We shall continue to work for security and unity of the nation in line with provisions of the constitution.

“Much as we have sacrificed, let us be propelled by the support and goodwill of Nigerians to do more for our nation. Our loyalty and service to the nation must always be our motivation”.

While commending the president over his support to the service, Abubakar called on the personnel to ensure effective utilization of the hangar facilities, embrace highest level of commitment and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Also speaking, the Task Force Commander, AVM James Gwani, lauded Abubakar over execution of viable projects at the command.

Gwani assured of the personnel commitment to ensure successful execution of counter insurgency campaign in the northeast