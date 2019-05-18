‘Compensate Osinbajo With Prayers For Victory At Tribunal’

Oluwo of Iwoland, HRM Oba (Dr) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has charged the Yoruba nation to compensate Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with prayers for victory at the presidential election tribunal.

Oluwo described the overwhelming support given by Nigerians to the present federal government administration at the last general election as definition of virile governance and testimony of the trust Nigerians have in President Muhammed Buhari and his vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

Oba Akanbi, in his supplication during the Ramadan Tafsir, charged Yoruba leaders, religious clerics, opinion leaders and Yoruba extracts worldwide to join him in compensating the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, with prayers for victory at the presidential election tribunal, noting that Osinbajo got lesser than expected votes from Yoruba land during the last presidential election.

He credited the victory to the trust in the current administrators, saying no litigation can avert the voice of the masses.

Oluwo said the moral conducts, antecedents, uprightness, diligence, transparency and accountability of Osinbajo deserves better support from Yoruba land as other tribes do not play blind politics with their sons vying for epoch positions.

The monarch made the declaration yesterday, at the daily Ramadan Tafsir at his palace square in Iwo, Osun State, while urging religious clerics to pray for the nation’s leaders.

Oluwo described the last general election as the voice of the masses, saying the result has shifted electoral power to the masses who are basic beneficiaries of the current administration.

“As a respected entity, our voices should be made to count in promoting our sons vying for leadership positions. Yoruba gave Osinbajo less than expected support during the last general election. Yoruba nation should compensate him with prayer for victory at the tribunal. He is a priceless prize, being the best vice president ever in Nigeria. He deserves maximum support now and beyond.”