Court Jails Chinese Woman For Setting Lagos Hotel Ablaze

Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, yesterday, convicted and sentenced a 47-year-old Chinese woman, Zhen Zhen, to two years’ imprisonment for setting ablaze a section of a hotel in the state.

Justice Oshodi sentenced Zhen after she pleaded to a lesser charge of willful damage to property contrary to Section 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2015 as part of a plea bargain agreement she entered into with the prosecution team of the Lagos State government.

But she was, however, released from prison because she had spent two years in custody awaiting trial.

While adopting the terms of the plea bargain agreement as the judgement of the court, Justice Oshodi held that Zhen had served more than the two-year sentence recommended in the agreement.

The judge stated, “The defendant has shown remorse and has been in prison custody for more than two years.

“The court is satisfied that the defendant understands the charge she pleaded guilty to and therefore accepts her guilty plea.

“The defendant, Zhen Zhen, having spent two years in prison custody, the court hereby orders that she be released forthwith from prison custody today.

The Lagos State government had, on January 11, 2018, arraigned Zhen on one count charge of arson, contrary to Section 341 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2011.