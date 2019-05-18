Don’t Stigmatize People Suffering From Depression, Cleric Tasks Churches

Following the current rise in the number of people committing suicide, a cleric, Pastor Akeem Idoniboye, has called on the Church to stop stigmatization of those suffering from depression and drug addiction.

Idoniboye, who is the Lead Pastor of Glorious Destiny Family Church (Destiny Chapel), Borokiri, Port Harcourt, disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt.

Describing depression as sickness, the cleric advised that such cases should be handled through trained counselling and prayers.

The statement reads in part: “As the church of Jesus Christ, we must refuse to stigmatise sufferers. Not just of depression but of anything else (drugs addiction, HIV etc).

“We must be aware that depression is a sickness. And yes, some sicknesses are sponsored by evil spirits. Discernment is very important!

“We will do well to handle every depression case with both training and counselling! Please encourage everyone who is challenged to use it. Many trained counsellors also despise prayers! You cannot counsel out depression if a demon is involved!

“There are physical triggers for depression but deep depression can actually occur in the midst of a great life! It is a strange affliction!

“The challenge is often that depressed Christians do not speak out until what came like a blanket over them becomes a stronghold. Please, talk to someone about your situation today!

“For parents, spouses and friends, remember that whenever depression includes suicidal thoughts and tendencies, it should never be managed in-house again. No parent no matter how well trained should handle it in isolation. You will need help!

“Psychiatrists tell us that posting pictures and sympathy stories of cases of suicide makes the depressed even more depressed. It also makes the depressed whose challenge is lack of attention to be more determined to get noticed through suicide. Be careful of what you market.”