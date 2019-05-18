Edo 2020: The Igbinedion, Ikimi, Obaseki Connection

Patrick Ochoga writes on the gathering storm ahead of the 2020 governorship election in Edo State

Observers of political development in Edo State expressed shock last week when the Esama of Benin and the father of former Governor Lucky Igbinedion of Edo State, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, declared he would ensure that incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki is allowed to serve his second term in office amid stiff opposition from some of his APC party men who think otherwise.

The support, which the political watchers said, could at best be described as coming from one of the most unlikely quarters, however, raised political dust in the state.

In the last few months some aggrieved members of the All Progress Congress are allegedly plotting to deny the governor the party’s ticket to contest the 2020 governorship election.

Their anger with governor is said not to be unconnected with the his alleged non-patronage of political leaders who had accused him of stinginess and empowering ‘outsiders’ after having worked to ensure his victory in 2016.

Even though, the National chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is silent on the political development in the state, however, his foot soldiers and core loyalists are watching the body language of Oshiomhole for direction to launch total political onslaught on Obaseki and his loyalists.

Despite pressure from within Obaseki is said to be focused with governance and quietly building structures across political divide in the state.

This became apparent when the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion visited the governor for the first time in government and declared to support and ensure that Obaseki is not arm-twisted from seeking second term by group opposed to his return bid in 2020.

The patriarch of the Igbinedion family was said to have played a major role in installing Adams Oshiomhole as governor in 2007 against his party’s candidate. He was also said to have financed Oshiomhole’s campaign.

Igbinedion who was at government house to invite the governor to the 20th anniversary celebration of Igbinedion University Okada said his support for the Obaseki-led government was as a result of his development strides and charged him to remain focus.

The endorsement comes as political gladiators jostle for candidates for different political parties in the gubernatorial election coming up next year in the state.

Chief Igbinedion said Governor Obaseki is doing well in developing the state and urged him not to listen to side talks, promising to join hands with him to defeat politics of stomach infrastructure in the state.

Apparently making reference to those opposed to the governor, he stated, “Don’t listen to sides talks; we will join hands with you to defeat politics of stomach infrastructure in the state. We see your performance. Remain focused and be silent. Just work, as the people will fight for you when the time comes.”

In what appears like a solidarity visit, barely 24 hours after Igbinedion visited, former minister of Foreign Affairs and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in state, Chief Tom Ikimi, also came knocking on Obaseki’s doors.

Ikimi was said to have praised the governor and also urged him not to be distracted by those opposed to him getting ticket to contest the 2020 governorship election in the state. He was said to have told the governor to remain focused and continue with his remarkable passion of developing the state into an industrial hub.

However, the support raised dust in the state chapter of the PDP when the publicity secretary of the party, Chris Nehikhare, shot down the endorsement and support from the two leading and prominent leaders of the party and noted that such visit was abnormal. LEADERSHIP, however, learnt that some leaders of the party were enraged by the visit.

It was gathered that the PDP might be in a dilemma over who to fly the party’s governorship ticket against the APC candidate. The candidacy of Senator Mathew Uroghide and Ogbeide Ihama are said to be likely choice by the majority of the party leaders against the candidacy of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu who contested against Obaseki in 2016.

The publicity secretary in a statement after the visit noted: “Our attention has been drawn to the private visits to the governor of Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki, by chieftains of our party including the respected Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, and Chief Tom Ikimi.”

“The visits were private and so were the comments, discussions and purported endorsements credited to them. Edo PDP hereby disassociates itself from all that transpired between the aforementioned leaders and the governor.

“It is abnormal and not politically suave for party leaders to endorse aspirants of another party other than the candidate of their party.

“However, at the appropriate time in accordance with our party’s constitution, a credible PDP candidate will be nominated to contest the Edo State 2020 governorship election to liberate the state from poverty, insecurity, unemployment and unimaginable colossal debts.”

The statement further added: “In the last three years, this government has been on a merry-go-round. The “commissioned” 5 star specialist hospital is still home to reptiles, Tayo Akpata University of Education, an unfulfilled political Greek gift, College of Agriculture Ogierieki, a victim of policy lip-service, the gele gele sea port project is still a mirage and the industrial park is still at the MOU level. To mention a few.

“To all Edo people, members and supporters of PDP you will have a choice to make between the umbrella of comfort and the broom of hardship. A PDP government will liberate our state from the APC government that is insensitive to the plight of our people. The echoes of freedom is in the streets and PDP remains the preferred choice of our people.”

Even as the speculation of rift between the governor and his political godfather is fuelling feud by his traducers to deny him ticket, the APC as it stand today is divided between loyalists of Obaseki and Oshiomhole.

However, Obaseki penultimate week had on arrival from a one month vacation dismissed report of rift with his political benefactor, Adams Oshiomhole as fake news.

Shortly after the governor dismissed rumour of rift, some aggrieved leaders of the party led by former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Henry Idahagbon, convened a meeting at the Muhamadu Buhari campaign office in Benin with the sole aim of addressing what they termed marginalization by the governor.

The APC group it was gathered was to constitute itself as a pressure group against Obaseki ahead of the 2020 governorship battle. Most of the members who pledged their loyalty to the national chairman of the party, Oshiomhole, have vowed to rescue the party from Obaseki.

In response to the Idahagbon’s group, some pro-Obaseki’s leaders of the party and supporters last week led by former Special Adviser to Oshiomhole on political matters, Charles Idahosa, met and warned the anti-Obaseki’s group not to destabilize the party and stir unnecessary crisis in the party similar to Rivers, Zamfara , Ogun and Imo states.

Those in attendance included Prince Mactor Shaka Momodu, Alhaji Usman Shagari, Sen. Domingo Obende, Mathew Iduoriyekemwen, Sen. Ehigie Uzamere, Charles Oronsaye, Ogiewonyi Bright, Chief Eduwu Ekhator and Prince Malik Afegbua, among others.

According to them, “If they [mischief makers] truly love Comrade Oshiomhole as we do and as they profess, they must learn from the bitter experiences of the party in other states and help him by ensuring that the home front is peaceful so that he can pay attention to his very exerting responsibility as our National Chairman.”

The leaders noted that they represent their colleagues and teeming members of the party across the state, who are concerned about the attempt by a handful of members of the party to create tension in the polity and jeopardise the fortunes of the party in the state.

They said the members in question intended to “cause disaffection between our National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and our Governor, Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, where none exists; spread false rumours of a rift between the governor and leaders of the party and insinuate that the governor was responsible for the poor outing of the party in the last Presidential and National Assembly elections.”

The leaders said jointly and severally, they had “been in communication with our National Chairman, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole and to the best of our knowledge he has a healthy and mutually respectful relationship with our Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki in whom he has expressed confidence and satisfaction publicly and privately in the recent past.”

They maintained that there was no fundamental rift between the governor and the leaders of the party in the state, noting, “Rather, the governor has worked closely with the party leadership to manage the affairs of the party including the seamless election of the entire party leadership in the last party congresses and local government council nomination by consensus without a single dispute or controversy.”

“The insinuation that the governor was responsible for the poor outing of the party in the last Presidential and National Assembly result is, to say the very least, mischievous. This is because it is common knowledge that ethno-religious considerations together with anti-party activities of our own members, that include some of those pointing accusing fingers, were largely responsible,” they added.

Idahosa, explained that the meeting was called received barrage of calls asking for their position on the several rumours making the rounds about an alleged rift between Comrade Oshiomhole and the governor and its consequent toll on the party.

He said the reforms and innovations in governance by Governor Obaseki appear to have taken its toll on some of our party leaders who had benefitted immensely in the past.

“Rather than adjust to the new system of governance, they have chosen to confront the governor and take him out by all means without considering the implications to the Party. In doing this, they have resorted to all sorts of mischief including trying to cause disaffection between the governor and our National Chairman, spreading rumours in the press and social media that the governor is at war with the party leadership and even engaging in anti-party activities during the presidential and National Assembly elections just to make the governor look bad,” he said.

He continued, “All these culminated in a meeting that was held recently and a press release issued giving the impression that it was representative and on behalf of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State.

“Since then I have been inundated by calls from our leaders across the State who have themselves received several calls from our teeming party faithful and even ordinary citizens of our dear state.”