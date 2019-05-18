CRIME
EFCC Arrests Kwara Lawmaker-elect Over Alleged N25m Scam
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin zonal office, has arrested a member – elect of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Abdulgafar Ayinla, for alleged involvement in about N26 million naira property scam, forgery and obtaining money under false pretence.
Ayinla had confessed to the crime and admitted that he used the money to finance his electioneering campaigns.
The petitioner, who resides in the United States of America, alleged that Ayinla, who is a legal practitioner, was introduced to her by her late Aunt to purchase some properties for her in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.
She alleged further that: “The lawmaker-elect then sold me another two plots of land, with four bedroom bungalow at window level at Agric area, Ilorin. I paid a total sum of N8 million plus N240, 000 commission of which Hon Gafar informed me that the seller had received the money but he never paid the money to the seller. Up till today, he never refunded the money to me nor paid to the seller.
“My uncle went to his office several times and met his absence. During one of the visits, my uncle obtained a copy of the C of O that has my property addresses, he then contacted the owner’s name on the C of O. Apparently, the woman’s name on the C of O is a well-known person to my uncle and she denied knowing Gafar. Since this incident, Gafar has been avoiding everyone.”
The suspect, however, said he diverted the money for his personal use but promised to pay back the money when he receives his wardrobe allowance.
The suspect will soon be charged to court.
