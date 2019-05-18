Ekiti Workers Protest Cancellation Of Employment

Ekiti State workers, whose appointments have been declared irregular and terminated by the state government, yesterday, staged a peaceful protest against the announcement.

The protesting public primary and secondary school teachers, who were among the over 2,000 workers employed by former Governor Ayodele Fayose after the July 14, 2018 elections appealed to Governor Kayode Fayemi to rescind the decision.

The workers, stormed the Teaching Service Commission, located within the State Secretariat complex where they flaunted their letters of appointments and insisted that their appointment followed due process.

The state commissioner for Information, Muyiwa Olumilua, had, on Wednesday, revealed government’s intention to collate available vacancies in the civil service to recruit suitable and qualified Ekiti citizens and announced the cancellation of the appointments made after the July 14 governorship polls in the state, saying it violated due process.

Mr Olawole Ganiyu, who spoke to journalists on behalf of the sacked workers, said contrary to the government’s pronouncement that they were employed illegally, their appointments were in line with he civil service rules.

According to him, “During the Fayose-led government, we were at home when vacancies were advertised. We paid N1000 to buy forms. We wrote examinations and sat for interviews. Scores of the examinations were pasted at TSC.

“Later, qualified people sat for interviews and letters of appointments and postings were given to successful people. What was in our letters was that, we are to work for three months before getting salaries, but we have not been paid a dime since eight months ago.

“Government must be passionate. We were born and brought up here in Ekiti. Most of us have relocated to our schools and worked hard. Some of us even resigned from our previous places of work to take up these appointments,” he said.