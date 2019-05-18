Emiefele’s Re-appointment WiII Sustain Rice Production – RIFAN

Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the re-appointment of Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emiefele for another term in office.

The national president, RIFAN, Alhaji Aminu Goronyo, who gave the commendation during a press briefing in Abuja, yesterday, expressed hope that it would also ensure that all agriculture commodities associations benefit from the programme in his second tenure.

LEADERSHIP Weekend recalls that President Buhari, on May 10, 2019, re-appointed Emiefele for another five-year term in office. Subsequently, the senate, on May 16, also confirmed his re-appointment.

Goronyo said his re-appointment would sustain the success recorded since inception of the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP).

The national president, while commending President Buhari on his giant strides in agriculture sector, said the country was formerly purchasing 368 million metric tons of foreign rice from Thailand, China, India per annum, thereby depriving local rice production.

He said, “It is a known fact that in the first tenure of this government, agriculture sector as a whole, became like Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), because of the attention given to the agriculture sector by the current administration.

“We know that from 2015 till date, there was no importation of foreign rice into the country, and local production has been boosted. Before 2015, our total annual production was between 2.5 million metric tonnes to maximum of 3.5 million, but today, we are providing eight million metric tonnes per anum.

“Kebbi State alone produces 2 million metric tons of rice, with the attention this government has given to agriculture, it has eventually generated a lot of employment opportunities and the economy of those farmers are boosted, the country no longer spends the huge sum of money that was used to purchase foreign rice from Thailand, China, India, which was amounting to 368 million metric tons per annum.

“The government has done everyone a favour by re-appointing the CBN governor for another term, it is now left for us, the commodity association, to see and decide, plan and strategise on how best we can also give our support to the country,” he averred.