‘FG To Use Technology To Reduce Deficits In Health, Education’

The Federal Government is exploring all possibilities and opportunities to ensure that broadband connection is available to Nigerians.

Besides, the Buhari administration also plans to use technology to reduce some of the deficits in the healthcare and educational systems.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, made these assertions when he received a delegation from US-based technology giant, Microsoft Corporation, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The delegation, led by Mr Phil Spencer, the executive vice president of Gaming at Microsoft, also discussed the firm’s plan to set up African Development Centres in two locations on the continent; Nigeria and Kenya.

According to Prof Osinbajo, the government would be “looking forward to the development of the centre”, as well as encouraging Microsoft to “explore practically every opportunity and possibility” in the country.

In his own remarks, Mr Spencer said that the African Development Centre would be the 7th Global Development Centre for Microsoft across the world, adding, “Microsoft has a long-term ambition on the African continent, not only to create a market for Microsoft, but also to create a global centre for excellence and development.”

The meeting was attended by a number of Federal Government and Microsoft officials, including Ms Yewande Sadiku, the executive secretary of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).