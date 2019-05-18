Incest: Cleric In Police Net For Sleeping With Daughter

An Islamic cleric, 48, Moruf Fadipe (aka Alfa Moruf) has been arrested by police operatives at Ikotun Police Division led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Tarzan Tsav, for raping and turning his 22-year-old daughter into a sex slave in Lagos.

LEADERSHIP Weekend was informed that the incident took place at 15 Yemi Ogunleye Street, Inufere Bus Stop, Isheri Osun area of Lagos where they reside.

The victim, who was said to have had health challenges, is the daughter of his estranged first wife. When the first wife left, he eventually turned the daughter into a sex slave and maltreated her to the extent of attracting the attention of residents in the neighbourhood.

After his arrest on Thursday, the victim opened up and revealed how he used to fondle her before sleeping with her.

The arrest of Fadipe was as a result of an investigation carried out by the chairperson of Gender and Youth of CDHR, Comrade Chinaza Queen Ifechigha and the officials of Child Protection Agency as represented by one Precious Ndukwu.

It was gathered that after the DPO received the report, he immediately directed the Family Support Unit in Ikotun Division, led by one Bose, who moved into operation, arrested Fadipe and detained him at the police station for investigation.

The victim was also rescued and sent to a rehabilitation centre for treatment.

When our correspondent visited the Ikotun Police Division, the suspect was seen detained but the DPO was said to have gone for routine checks around the areas within his division.

However, police sources confirmed the incident and said that the suspect was undergoing interrogation and would be charged to court after the conclusion of investigation.

A chat with some of the residents also confirmed the maltreatment of the victim by Alfa Fadipe. They alleged that Alfa had turned the victim into a sex slave to the knowledge of the residents who initially thought that she was not his daughter.