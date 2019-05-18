Injury Forces Federer, Osaka Out Of Italian Open

Roger Federer and Naomi Osaka have withdrawn from the Italian Open in Rome after with injury respectively, tournament organisers have confirmed.

Federer, who had been due to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals, pulled out of the championship following an injury to his right leg, while women’s world No. 1, Osaka withdrew from her quarterfinal match with a hand injury.

“I am disappointed that I will not be able to compete today,” Federer said of his withdrawal.

“I am not 100 percent physically, and after consultation with my team, it was determined that I not play. Rome has always been one of my favorite cities to visit, and I hope to be back next year.”

With nine days to go until the French Open begins at Roland Garros, it remains to be seen whether Federer’s injury is serious enough to throw his participation there into doubt.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has not played at Roland Garros since reaching the quarterfinals in 2015, with this set to be his return to the clay courts in Paris 10 years after his sole French Open triumph.

With Federer out, Tsitsipas will advance to his third consecutive semifinal after winning in Estoril for his maiden clay-court title before finishing as runner-up to Novak Djokovic in Madrid.

Osaka had been due to take on Madrid Open champion Kiki Bertens in the quarterfinals in Rome, but a ‘pain’ to her right hand forced her withdrawal.

The injury comes just nine days before the start of the French Open, with the opening round of the season’s second Grand Slam starting on May 27.

“I woke up this morning and couldn’t really move my thumb,” Osaka told reporters. “I tried to practice and grip my racket but I couldn’t, and I kept feeling this pain when I tried to move my hand in different directions.

“Right now I’m… in between sad and disappointed because I really wanted to play my match today. For me, it was sort of a test to play against Kiki because she’s playing really well and I wanted to see how well I could do today.”