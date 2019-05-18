Lagos Financial Outlook Very Positive – Ambode

Lagos State governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday, commissioned the new digitised central storage facility of the State Treasury Office (STO), saying it was gratifying to note that the financial outlook of the state is very positive.

The governor also commissioned dualised Bisola Durosinmi Etti Road and new Hakeem Dickson Road in Lekki, Eti-Osa.

Speaking at the unveiling of the STO storage facility, a project initiated during his tenure as Accountant General of the state in 2006, Ambode, who was represented by commissioner for Finance, Mr Akinyemi Ashade, said though he would be exiting office in few days’ time, his commitment to bringing about financial accountability and robust financial base for the state remains unwavering.

“The tenure of our administration is coming to an end in a few days but our commitment to maintaining the financial accountability, transparency and creating a robust financial base in the state is unwavering.

“Let me assure you that our state is safe; its finances are secure and the outlook is very positive,” Ambode said.

He said aside being in line with the civil service reform embarked upon by his administration, the ultra-modern edifice, was also part of the vision to continually innovate and transform the financial processes of the state, thereby evolving an improved service culture for the benefits of Lagosians.

According to him, “Today is a special day for us because we are writing a new chapter in the success story of public financial management in Lagos State. Today, we are moving from an analogue system to a digital and state-of-the-art platform for storing our critical documents.”

Giving details about the facility, Ambode said the edifice was fitted with modern equipment, which will convert all physical payment vouchers and supporting documents into electronic form and subsequently store them to aid easy and seamless archiving as well as retrieval of security documents.