Lawmakers Hail Papyrus Magazine’s Recognition Of Parliamentarians

Nigerian lawmakers, on Wednesday, commended Papyrus Magazine for giving recognition to the legislature and other public stakeholders in terms of projecting their performance.

They made the commendation at the third edition of Payprus Magazine’s Most Outstanding Lawmakers Award ceremony, organised by the media outfit to publicly recognise and appreciate at individual level, certain categories of lawmakers for their selfless contributions.

The publisher/project initiator of the Magazine, Hon Chief (Mrs) Doofan Abu-Amali, said the award was born out of the desire to appreciate Federal and State Lawmakers who have distinguished themselves amongst their colleagues; though given the same responsibilities but have more passion in delivering and passing good laws that will better the nation.

“Some of them have taken it upon themselves to make sure that they draw attention of government to whatsoever their people are suffering about, so that’s what this event is all about.”

The awards were bestowed on lawmakers including prominent ones such as Senate President Bukola Saraki, deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Dino Melaye, Senator Abdul-fatai Buhari, Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya.

Others are Sen Godswill Akpabio, Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda, Senator James Manager, Senator Ahmed Lawan, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim among others.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend shortly before receiving the award, one of the recipients, Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon Joshua Izang Madaki, a legal practitioner representing Jos East Constituency, commended the organisers that the award of recognition of achievement will ginger legislators to do more in their constituencies.