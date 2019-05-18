Man City, Watford Set For FA Cup Final Showdown

Manchester City will attempt to wrap up an impressive domestic treble when they take on Watford in the FA Cup Final at Wembley this evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side go into English football’s showpiece fixture on an enormous high having successfully retained their Premier League title with a 4-1 win over Brighton on the final day that meant Liverpool were forced to accept second place at the end of a captivating title race.

The Catalan, whose team also kept hold of the League Cup with a penalty-shootout win over Chelsea in February, will now be eager to win world football’s oldest knockout competition for the first time.

City are five-time winners of the FA Cup, but have not lifted the trophy since 2011, when they beat Stoke under Roberto Mancini. This year, they eliminated Rotherham, Burnley, Newport, Swansea and Brighton to reach the final once more.

Looking to stop City claiming a trio of major honours this term are a Watford side making their first FA Cup Final appearance since 1984, when they lost 2-0 to Everton.

The Hornets have enjoyed a mostly successful campaign under Javi Gracia, though ended the Premier League season with three straight defeats and heavy back-to-back losses against Chelsea and West Ham – the latter costing them a top-half finish.

Watford had not won at Wembley since 1999 before substitute Gerard Deulofeu inspired them to a memorable 3-2 comeback win over Wolves in the semi-final.

They previously bested non-league Woking, Newcastle, QPR and Crystal Palace.