Nigeria, Nigerien Security Forces Close Ties On Border Security

Nigerian Security Operatives and their Nigerien counterparts deliberate modalities to further enhance and promote joint military/security inter border relations among the security agencies of both countries.

This took place when a Joint Security Team from 8 Division Nigerian Army (NA), comprising of representatives from the NA, Nigerian Police, State Security Services, Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigerian Customs Service and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps visited their counterparts in Niger Republic on Thursday, May 16th, 2019.

The acting director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, in a statement said the meeting was held in Dakana in Niger Republic, where Nigerian delegates extensively and fruitfully brainstormed with their Nigerein counterparts on the unfolding security challenges in Sokoto State and environs.

He recalled that security threats along the international boundary between Niger Republic and Nigeria, necessitated the establishment of a joint military border patrol in September 2018.

He said the main objective of the joint security venture among other things was to checkmate the menace of cross border armed banditry and other criminalities across the nation’s common porous borders.

The Commander 1 Brigade, Brigadier General LKN Udeagbala who represented the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, led the Joint Security Team from Nigeria.

Others in the team are Commander, 8 Division Garrison, Brigadier General IOO Olotta; Commander 8 Military Intelligence Brigade, Brigadier General J Maina and the Commanding Officer, 26 Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel IB Sheriff; Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State, CP I Kaoje; Director, Department of State Security Services, Sokoto State, Mr Ibrahim Salama; Comptroller of Customs, Mr BU Gimba and heads of Immigration Services and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Sokoto State, Mr ES Fagbamigbe and Mr UM Bala respectively.

While representatives from Nigerein counterparts include Commanding Officer Special Intervention Command, Lieutenant Colonel Saminou Mani, Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Siddo Seyni and other officers.

The Nigerian team used the opportunity of the meeting to visit refugees at Internally Displaced Persons’ Camp in Dankano.