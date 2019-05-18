No Crisis In ACOMORAN, Says National President

The national president of the Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners, Repairs and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN),

Alhaji Samsudeen Apelogun, has said that there is no crisis in the association as reported in some sections of the media.

According to him, the report is the handiwork of the disgruntled former secretary of the association, Alhaji Sani Hassan. He told LEADERSHIP Weekend, yesterday, that Alhaji Hassan, who is no longer a member of the association, has gone ahead to distort facts about the case before the court and fed members of the public with false information.

He said there is no crisis whatsoever in the association, adding that the case Alhaji Hassan filed before a federal high court in Abuja, has nothing to do with his presidency of ACOMORAN.

“About two years ago, Alhaji Hassan, Chief Ezekiel Aladapo and Incorporated Trustees of Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN) had dragged the Corporate Affairs Commission, Ministry of Transport and Board of Trustees of ACOMORAN and eight others before the court to challenge their removal as board of trustees members and the change of bane and address of the association.

“They also asked the court to order that they remain the registered trustees of the association adding that all the changes made in the registration of the association should be declared null and void.”

According to the objection filed against the suit by counsel to the association, Barrister Waheed Salau, the case filed by Hassan does not disclose a reasonable cause of action.

He said in the affidavit attached to the objection, ‘’the 1st plaintiff (Alhaji Hassan) acquired the right to become a member of the board of trustees of the 3rd plaintiff (Incorporated trustees of Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria) as it was by virtue of the date, December 18th, 1997.

‘’That five separate associations, National Motorcycle Transport Association, National Multipurpose Union of Motorbike Transporters of Nigeria, National Commercial Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association and National Association of Two Wheel Transport Workers and Cyclists Owners of Nigeria came together and executed the merger agreement and formed the 3rd plaintiff in 1997’’.

Documents revealed that NIMOTA, one of the associations that formed the merger from Alhaji Hassan was not a registered association.