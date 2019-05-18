Okorocha’s Suit: Court Orders Lawyer To Confirm His Mental Stability

Justice Okon Abang of a Federal High Court has ordered an Abuja-based practitioner, Prince Orji Nwafor-Orizu, to produce a medical report from a recognised government psychiatric hospital confirming that he is mentally stable to appear before the court.

The court, while issuing the order, stressed that the lawyer would not be accorded audience in the matter again until he produces such report.

The judge further said Orizu must equally enter an undertaken to be of good conduct throughout the hearing and conclusion of the matter, not just before the Federal High Court in Abuja, but before any other superior court of record.

The order was a fallout of the conduct of Orizu, who is representing Senator Hope Uzodinma, in the suit filed by governor Rochas Okorocha against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over his certificate of return as winner of the Imo West senatorial seat.

It all began when Orizu, who was not in court when the case was called, dashed into the court when counsel to the plaintiff, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) was already on his feet to address the court.

Meanwhile, in Orizu’s absence, another lawyer, S N Anichebe, had announced his appearance on behalf of Uzodinma.

But just as the plaintiff’s counsel was about to make his submissions, Orizu interrupted and insisted the court could not proceed with the matter claiming that he was in possession of an order of the Court of Appeal staying proceedings.

While brandishing the alleged order of the Court of Appeal, Orizu shouted, “this court cannot sit on this matter. This matter cannot go on.”