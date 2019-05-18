CRIME
Police Intercept 303 Cartons Of Tramadol In Kano
The police in Kano have intercepted 303 cartons of hard drugs (Tramadol tablets).
The commissioner of police, Mr Mohammed Wakili, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Kano, yesterday.
He said the interception was in continuation of the command’s effort to rid the state of all forms of crimes, especially dealing in hard drugs (Kwaya) and intoxicating substances.
Wakili said on May 17, based on tip-off, a raid was conducted at No 157, Miller Road Bompai, Nasarawa Local Government Area, Kano where a laboratory was located.
He said that one Chris Metuh was arrested at the location named: Ugo Lab Manufacturing Company, with 303 cartons of tramadol tablets.
On the same date, he said the command also arrested four suspected dealers in hard drugs for allegedly dealing in drugs.
Wakili said the suspects were arrested with one rubber of “suck and die”, two cutlasses, a breaking implement and large quantities of hard drugs.
He said the suspects are: Aliyu Khalid, Ibrahim Alasan, Mohammad Ahmad and Chukwu Felix.
According to him, investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court.
