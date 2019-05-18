President Publicly Blasts Justice Minister Over Negligence To Duties

Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa publicly chided his Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi, accusing him of poorly executing his duties.

Ziyambi, who also chairs the inter-ministerial taskforce in Parliament, was told to pull up his socks and be vigilant as Mnangagwa lamented the pace at which corruption cases were being handled.

According to NewsDay, Mnangagwa made the remarks while officially opening the new Labour Court building constructed by the Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) in Harare.

“The Minister of Justice, who also chair the inter-ministerial task-force in Parliament is relaxing; don’t relax,” Mnangagwa said. “I am disappointed that corruption cases are not moving. I implore all those who play a mammoth role in dealing with corruption cases to remain steadfast and deal with the cases,” he added.

Mnangagwa said his government was alive to the challenges being faced by the courts, but said he was not happy by the pace at which corruption matters were being executed. The President added that government will not interfere with the decisions of the court, but strive to respect the principle of separation of powers.

Mnangagwa urged Harare city fathers to emulate what the JSC has done by ensuring that all the dirty buildings in the city were renovated, painted and spruced up with a view to maintain today’s world standard of cleanliness.

Mnangagwa also advised Chief Justice Luke Malaba to transfer Labour Court judges to the High Court, saying it was now possible to do so given that all the judges now enjoyed equal jurisdiction after the abolition of the title “president of the Labour Court”.

“You should now be having the power to transfer judges since they are all equal and no longer called ‘presidents’,” he said.