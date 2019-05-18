Reps Speaker: South East Group Backs Gbajabiamila Over Nwajiuba, Others

A Group under the aegis of South East Consultative Initiative, (SECI) has announced their resolve to back the candidature of Femi Gbajabiamila for the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives over Hon Emeka Nwajiuba whom they said lacks leadership qualities to the House.

The group emphasised that the current Leader of the House, has all it takes to oversee a viable and responsive House of Representatives required to take the National Assembly and the country to the next level.

The group stated this in a statement signed by its National President, Comrade Nnaji Paschal and Secretary, Dr Offia Sunday today at the end of its General Meeting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital.

The group noted that the man who does not enjoy the support of every member of the House of Representative in the South East zone cannot been given such task and dissociated themselves from the Speakership ambition of Hon Nwajiuba.

Nwajiuba who defeated Chike Okafor to clinch the Ehimembano/ihitte Uboma/Obowo /Okigwe South Federal Constituency was on Monday issued his certificate of return in Abuja by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He was a member of the House between 1999 -2003 making him a ranking member.

But SECI argued that Nwajiuba is not a member of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC and thus should not be given the position. “He is not even from the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) but from the Accord Party”‘.

The group described Gbajabiamila as a team player and selfless politician with the requisite knowledge to pilot the affairs of the 9th House of Representatives.

“The humane and selfless way he took his failed bid for the plum job in 2015 is still fresh in our minds. He humbed himself to take the House Leader position and worked harmoniously with Speaker Yakubu Dogara and by so doing reunited the House”.

“We feel that having made such sacrifice for the interest of peace and development of the House and the country at large, it is now time for his colleagues to reward him for his sacrifices by electing him to lead them”

The group stated that though Nwajiuba is a ranking member by virtue of having been in the House from 1999 to 2003, he may not have the required knowlege to lead the house.

“Its been 16 years since he was last in the house, his knowledge of the inner workings of the house as regards lawmaking and management of the house will be at best minimal and at the other extreme archaic and outdated”

“The art of lawmaking like other facets of human endeavor is ever evolving and one fears that Mr Nwajiuba may not be in tune with the recent techniques and innovations in lawmaking even though he may be a ranking member”.

“Gbajabiamila on the other hand is an institution when it comes to experience in the National Assembly, having been part of the leadership of the 8th House of Representatives which is rounding up” the group said.