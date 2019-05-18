Self Perfection Is My Goal – Morello

Morello is a fast-rising Nigerian Multi-instrumentalist, producer, entertainer and dynamic artiste set to take the world by storm. Born Temitope Ojudu, the talented artiste speaks with ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM

How did you start and how is the journey so far?

I drew inspiration from my father. He’s is a music lover. He bought me my first piano and I started playing the piano at the tender age of seven. I am a multi instrumentalist, a producer and entertainer.

Was music a passion or an option?

Music is my passion and that has been from childhood. I have always loved to sing, dance and play instruments.

Aside music what else do you do?

I am a lawyer. I play soccer, model and dance.

Tell us about your songs (genre) and the one(s) you are currently promoting?

I like to tap into all genres of music. The music I am promoting now talks about how I am planning to gradually get the whole world to listen to music.

Who is your strongest influence before and after you delved into the music industry?

My strongest influence has to be Don Jazzy.

The entertainment industry is filled with young talents. How have you been coping with the stiff competition with other artistes?

I don’t believe in competition. I just like to make sure I get better than I was before. Self perfection is my goal. Let the others do their own thing and I will do mine to the satisfaction of my fans.

Who is your favourite entertainer and why?

I do not have a favourite. I believe I have learnt something from all the entertainers I have had access to so far. I have also benefitted from our African traditional music and folklores.

How would you compare the industry today with when you started off?

I’m just starting. The industry is getting big and acceptance and respect coming from all over the world. The Nigerian music industry has a bigger market now and I believe we all can tap into it to our personal benefit and to the benefit of our country.

There has been the debate on some entertainers supporting “Yahoo Boys” to commit fraud while others criticise them. As a musician, what’s your take?

I am against any form of criminality. I do not support whatever is not legal. I am here to make my society better than the way I met it. I will do that in my own little way through the instrumentality of music.

What should we be expecting from you next?

I have loads of works completed and many still in the works. I am very serious about this business and do not intend to be a flash in the pan. I am going to be in it for a very long time. It is my life. I am going to do great songs with nice instrumentals and mostly produced by me.

When was your most memorable moment?

My most memorable moment so far was when a lecturer called me out on stage in Law School because of my music and everyone went wild.

How do you relax?

I relax with a video game.

Where do you see yourself in the next three years?

I expect to see myself at the top. Mark my word I will be there.

What are your likes and dislikes?

I don’t like jealous and disloyal people.

Some musicians go into acting, some movie acts go in music, some comedians into movie or music. Are you intending to go into the movie industry anytime soon?

Yes. I believe I have a very strong personality and I can be very funny too. The fans may see me participating in other fields in the entertainment industry.

Are your parents in support of your chosen career?

Yes they are. Initially they were not quite receptive. They later got used to it. They are quite supportive now and helping me to grow.

Who are your biggest sponsors?

Yes my parents and a friend of my dad.

How do you cope with your fans, especially the female?

I always plead with them to please take it easy on me and that they shouldn’t kill me. It is work before fun.

Final word…

I am going to the top. I am someone who will never give up until I attain my goal.