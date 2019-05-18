UNDP, GEF, Govt Commit $58m To Nigeria’s Food Security

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and Global Environmental Facility (GEF), Trust Fund, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development have set aside about 58 million dollars to a five-year Integrated Approach Programme for Food Security (IAP-FS) project in Nigeria.

This was made known in Abuja during a one-day Food Commodities Stakeholders’ Summit to advance inter-state food commodity value chain.

LEADERSHIP reports that the summit brought together a total of 350 actors along the rice and groundnut value chains from the seven targeted states for the project under a Public Private Partnership (PPP), platform, where participants discussed and established linkages through the creation of Innovation platforms for advancement of inter-state food commodity value chain for rice and groundnut.

Speaking on the project, the National Coordinator, National Programme Management Unit (NPMU), Engr Abdullahi Abubakar, noted that the IAP-FS which is a continuation of other developmental programme in Agriculture is aimed at building greater community resilience to a solid agricultural financing and marketing in Nigeria.

LEADERSHIP reports that the 2018- 2022 project being funded with one million dollar grant from UNDP, and about seven million dollars grant from GEF is being co-financed with 50 million dollars from the Federal Government of Nigeria, bringing it to a total of about 58 million dollars.

Abubakar who is the Deputy Director, Engineering and Mechanisation at the Federal Department of Agriculture of the ministry, explained that the co-financing fund which could be in cash from the federal and states government would enhance the policy and institutional enabling environment for achieving improved food security in a sustainable, resilient and value chain driven manner.

“This programme is implemented in 12 countries but not all are UNDP. So far, it commenced last year and it is five years programme which commenced this year effectively.

“For the Nigeria, it is the UNDP that is supporting the programme which is being implemented by Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development with Federal Ministry of Environment.

“By 2022, we will look at what we have done and the impacts we have created,” he averred.

The Programme Manager, Environment Unit for UNDP, Mr Oladipo Osibo, who noted that the five years programme is targeted at Kano, Katsina, Benue, Nasarawa, Gombe, Jigawa and Adamawa states respectively, said the UNDP role is pay an oversized function and to make sure that the farming in Nigeria is using the proper way.

He said, “This particular project happen to be like a regional project where 12 other African countries also implement the same thing.

“We want to see what can be achieved with this small funding so that the Federal Government can take over thereafter.

“UNDP works with federal government through ministry of Agriculture and ministry of Environment in sourcing for the GEF funding which comes every three years into the country in area of environment,” he added.

The Executive Director, Women Farmers Advancement Network (WOFAN), Hajia Salamatu Garba, said the the association who is a facilitator of the programme is taking giant strides in the project so as to encourage women and youth in innovative farming to ensure food security.

“WOFAN want to make agriculture demand deriving and to meet the climatic changes so that the type of seed we are using because of the weakness of wind and so on will be addressed,” she said.